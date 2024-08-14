OpsLab Awarded Contract from U.S. Air Force to Support MQ-9 Reaper

Agreement Marks First Wide Scale U.S. Air Force Implementation of Automated Squadron Operations on Unmanned Aircraft System

AUSTIN, Texas , Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsLab announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper. Under the terms of the contract, OpsLab will work with the 25th Attack Group at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina to integrate its marquee software 'SkySchedule', automatically build and reflow schedules, and predict operational readiness deficits.

OpsLab leverages automation and innovative asset management software to enhance operational readiness for warfighters. The software eliminates the guesswork from squadron operations by automatically generating forward-looking flight schedules, instantly adapting to disruptions, and predicting critical resource deficits.

"I'm tremendously excited about the opportunity for our team to work directly with MQ-9 pilots and sensor operators, design unique system capabilities tailored to the MQ-9s, and improve daily operations through optimal flight planning," said Andrew Thompson, VP of Customer Success at OpsLab. "By optimizing daily flight ops, we are able to more accurately project future-looking operational readiness levels. Readily available readiness data will enable us to provide commanders unprecedented agility in adjusting squadron operations."

"For years, I've maintained that data is like the oil of the 21st century," said Gen. (R) Stephen "Seve" Wilson, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and OpsLab advisor. "Tomorrow's digital battlefield will demand greater reliance on advanced unmanned platforms like the MQ-9, which in turn require agile squadron operations solutions delivering clean, relevant data at the speed of war. I'm thrilled that OpsLab and the Air Force will work together to further cement the MQ-9's presence in our readiness posture."

Currently in use by thousands of end users across dozens of flying squadrons, OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the Air Force. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Shaw Air Force Base, Sheppard Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Base.

Founded in 2019, OpsLab leverages automation and innovative asset management software to build forward-looking flight schedules, rapidly reflow schedules during disruptions, optimize critical resources, and simplify logistics. This not only improves well-being for pilots, schedulers, and trainers, but it also empowers commanders with unprecedented capabilities to predict operational readiness.

