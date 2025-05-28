OpsLab Awarded Contract from U.S. Air Force to Support RQ-4 Global Hawk

Agreement follows the company's recent announcement to support the MQ-9 Reaper

AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsLab announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Air Force to support the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk. Under the terms of the contract, OpsLab will work with the 348th Operational and Programmed Flying Training Squadrons to integrate its marquee automated flight operations platform, SkySchedule. Collaborating alongside the Airmen at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, OpsLab will leverage flight operations data to automatically build and reflow schedules, predict operational readiness deficits, and produce readiness reports for RQ-4 operations. This contract follows the company's recent announcement to support the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper.

OpsLab leverages Operations Research and AI techniques to enhance operational readiness for warfighters. The software eliminates the guesswork from squadron operations by automatically generating forward-looking flight schedules, instantly adapting to disruptions, predicting critical resource deficits, and streamlining logistics. These capabilities not only improve well-being for pilots, schedulers, and trainers, but also empower commanders with unprecedented capabilities to predict operational readiness.

"The role of unmanned platforms is ever-increasing in sustaining a truly dominant joint force," said Andrew Thompson, VP of Customer Success at OpsLab. "We're excited to build on our experience with the MQ-9 and over a dozen different manned platforms to assist the RQ-4 team. Over the past two years especially, our technology has witnessed a compounding effect as we scale to more platforms and serve more end users. As we become more of a source of extremely high-quality, high-fidelity scheduling data, the ability to automate and predict readiness levels is only going to vastly improve."

"The Air Force is laser-focused on taking battle management, including planning and execution, to the next level, and the tools OpsLab provides are proving to be a true force multiplier," said Maj. Gen. (R) Charles "Corky" Corcoran, former USAF Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations and OpsLab advisor. "Modern warfare demands split-second decisions backed by real-time intelligence. Automation and advanced data analytics are essential for maintaining tactical, operational, and strategic superiority in an increasingly complex threat environment."

OpsLab's SkySchedule software is currently deployed across more than 60 USAF squadrons, serving over 3,000 end users and supporting multiple critical aircraft platforms including the F-35, F-16, B-52, and MQ-9. The platform has demonstrated measurable efficiency gains, saving an average of 200 hours of labor per squadron monthly. OpsLab maintains integration capabilities with the Air Force's Envision readiness system, ensuring seamless interoperability within existing military infrastructure.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the Air Force. Its solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Shaw Air Force Base, Sheppard Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Base.

Founded in 2019, OpsLab leverages automation and innovative asset management software to build forward-looking flight schedules, rapidly reflow schedules during disruptions, optimize critical resources, and simplify logistics. This not only improves well-being for pilots, schedulers, and trainers, but it also empowers commanders with unprecedented capabilities to predict operational readiness.

