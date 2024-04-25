OpsLab Awarded TACFI Contract from U.S. Air Force to Accelerate Development of Automated Squadron Operations Software

Agreement Highlights U.S. Department of Defense's Commitment to Improving Operational Readiness

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsLab announced today that it has been awarded a Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract from AFWERX, the innovation arm of the United States Air Force (USAF). Under the terms of the contract, OpsLab will continue to develop their innovative squadron operations software – SkySchedule – to improve operational readiness across the Air Force.

OpsLab's software eliminates the guesswork from squadron operations by automatically generating forward-looking flight schedules, instantly adapting to disruptions, predicting critical resource deficits, and streamlining logistics. Under the TACFI agreement, OpsLab will enhance current capabilities by developing new dashboards to inform go-no-go decisions and enhance combat mission readiness. As a means to provide commanders increased situational awareness, OpsLab will also begin integrating its data into Air Force-wide centralized data lakes.

"At our core, we are motivated each and every day to ensure our warfighters are optimally ready for the future fight," said Arun Nair, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OpsLab. "Throughout our hundreds of end customer interactions – and especially when we're working on bases – the theme of enhancing combat mission readiness is a top priority. We are excited to see our software already yielding real, measurable operational readiness improvements."

"This is going to be a tremendous time saver for our Airmen," said Maj. Gen. (R) Charles "Corky" Corcoran, former USAF Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations and OpsLab advisor. "Warfighters require state-of-the-art squadron operations software to move at the speed of modern warfare. Today's Airmen rely on tools that are time-consuming, labor-intensive, and lack the ability to predict readiness levels. OpsLab's adaptation across the Air Force has already created valuable time for more sorties, more simulations, and more training. I'm excited for our Airmen that the footprint is expanding."

Currently in use by over 7,500 end users across over 50 flying squadrons, OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the Air Force. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Shaw Air Force Base, Sheppard Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Base.

About OpsLab

Founded in 2019, OpsLab leverages automation and innovative asset management software to build forward-looking flight schedules, rapidly reflow schedules during disruptions, optimize critical resources, and simplify logistics. This not only improves well-being for pilots, schedulers, and trainers, but it also empowers commanders with unprecedented capabilities to predict operational readiness.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), AFWERX brings cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employees approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel that execute a $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, the directorate has executed 4,697 new contracts worth more than $2.6 billion bringing cutting edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address DAF challenges.

Media Contact

