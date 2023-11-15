OpsLab Closes $5 Million Seed Round to Continue Solving Operational Problems for the U.S. Military

New Funding Propels Company Towards Rapid, Sustained Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, OpsLab announced the company closed a seed fundraising round totaling $5 million, led by Cultivation Capital and joined by Storm Ventures. Completing this raise during a period of economic uncertainty underscores the strength of the company's fundamentals, as well OpsLab's market opportunity.

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. Our solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

"As entrepreneurs, it's impossible to turn your vision into reality without the support of smart, savvy investors. OpsLab is incredibly fortunate to have the support of our partners at Cultivation Capital," said Arun Nair, Founder and CEO at OpsLab. "With this seed round, OpsLab will continue to solve tough operational problems for our customers – from helping the Department of Defense address the pilot shortage to increasing combat mission readiness across the U.S. Air Force – while also scaling and growing our suite of products and solutions. We could not be more excited about the future work that this funding will enable and support."

"Air logistics and flight scheduling has been a challenging issue for decades, and OpsLab has demonstrated remarkable perseverance with their platform designed to manage mission-critical resources efficiently," said Brian Matthews, Cofounder and General Partner at Cultivation Capital. "Starting with their champion customers in the U.S. Air Force, OpsLab's impact on vital industries such as defense and transportation is notable. Cultivation Capital and Storm Ventures are excited to support OpsLab's ongoing success and effectiveness."

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the U.S. Air Force (USAF). As a result, OpsLab smart assistants are currently deployed across multiple squadrons, helping the USAF manage pilot hours and fleet assets, and increase combat readiness. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Force Base.

About OpsLab:

OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. In support of the Department of Defense, OpsLab is actively addressing pilot shortages in the U.S. Air Force by increasing the throughput of training (Air Education and Training Command), increasing Combat Mission Readiness (Air Combat Command), and improving the overall health and well-being of our pilots.

About Cultivation Capital:

Cultivation Capital is a venture capital firm that manages a family of funds focused on early-stage investing. Most of our initial investments are during a startup's Seed or Series A phase, and our initial checks range from $100k – $3.5M. Our industries of focus include life sciences and health tech, software and IT, agriculture tech, and geospatial tech.

