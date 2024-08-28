OpsLab Receives U.S. Department of Defense Grant to Schedule Air Ranges for Pilot Training

Agreement Signals Expansion of OpsLab's Down-range Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpsLab has been awarded a grant from the United States Department of Defense to expand their capabilities to manage the scheduling and operation of air ranges. The award comes as a result of OpsLab's selection in the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Multi-Domain Range Scheduling Challenge, which was held in partnership with the Air Force 56th Range Management Office (RMO) and Fort Huachuca's U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence (USAICoE).

OpsLab was selected from a pool of 15 finalist companies that pitched their technologies at a hybrid Pitch Day held at the Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub: Arizona. Their solutions were deemed to have the greatest potential to streamline range planning, communication, and coordination to optimize resource utilization while minimizing scheduling conflicts.

"The winning companies shared solutions that have the potential to deliver efficiencies that will save time and money, but more importantly, will allow more training to happen on our ranges," said NSIN Venture Portfolio Director and DIU Deputy Chief of Global Partnerships Abigail Desjardins in a press release. "That is the real impact to readiness."

"Our mission is to enhance our military's operational readiness in truly measurable ways," said Arun Nair, CEO and Co-founder of OpsLab. "By applying the lessons we've learned through squadron scheduling, we're able to drastically cut down the amount of time associated with range scheduling. By leveraging the power of operations research and AI, we're able to deliver the best automated scheduling tools available."

"If our military is to maintain its edge over our near-peer competitors like China, we have to get more advanced technologies in the hands of actual warfighters," said Gen. (R) Stephen "Seve" Wilson, former Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and OpsLab advisor. "By applying proven squadron operation management tools to management of actual air ranges, OpsLab and NSIN are doing that. The people who will feel this the most are the air range schedulers and operators who currently spend too much time wrestling with outdated technology."

Currently in use by over 2,500 end users across over 50 flying squadrons, OpsLab provides smart assistants to solve operational planning, tracking and recovery problems at scale. OpsLab's solutions, built with operations research and machine learning, tackle reactive and predictive aspects of problems like scheduling, routing and dispatch, and automate away the most complex parts of solving such problems. These solutions are not hypothetical, they're proven.

OpsLab is actively supporting the U.S. Department of Defense through seven SBIR Phase III contracts with the Air Force. OpsLab solutions are in active implementation across numerous USAF installations, including Shaw Air Force Base, Sheppard Air Force Base, Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Minot Air Force Base, and Aviano Air Base.

About OpsLab

Founded in 2019, OpsLab leverages automation and innovative asset management software to build forward-looking flight schedules, rapidly reflow schedules during disruptions, optimize critical resources, and simplify logistics. This not only improves well-being for pilots, schedulers, and trainers, but it also empowers commanders with unprecedented capabilities to predict operational readiness.

About OpsLab

