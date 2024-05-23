Optelos and Birds Eye Aerial Drones partner to provide drone data collection and visual asset inspection solution to California and Arizona

"No other solution offers the breadth of features and capabilities for managing all data types. Optelos is doing things no one else is doing." Sheri Painter, CEO, BEAD Post this

Once a drone flight mission is completed, the collected data can be seamlessly uploaded into the Optelos platform, where the data is organized to meet each customer's specific needs. The Optelos platform can create 2D maps, 3D models and digital twins and visualize all data types, including Thermal and LiDAR, and precisely geolocate the exact position where each image was collected on a satellite map. All data sources can then be analyzed and populated into reports, and all collected data made immediately and securely available to the customer through the Optelos portal. "Our customers appreciate the capabilities offered by Optelos" said Sheri painter, BEAD, CEO. "No other solution offers the breadth of features and capabilities for managing all data types, and Optelos' ability to work with extremely large 3D digital twin models in unparalleled. They're doing things no one else is doing." Sheri then added, "Optelos also has one of the best operations teams in the industry; they continue to show their professionalism and work ethic on a regular basis. The attention to detail and their planning, scheduling, and training abilities allow us to operate more efficiently and effectively in support of our customers."

BEAD and Optelos will continue to build on this partnership, with each company expanding on its service offering and feature set to further improve upon the joint solution and offer customers a seamless experience.

About BEAD

Birds Eye Aerial Drones, LLC is San Diego's leading Drone Service company, serving utilities nationwide. A 10-year established Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing professional birds eye aerial imagery. To assist you, we provide easy to implement, turnkey aerial solutions. Solutions including acquiring, processing, and delivering aerial imagery and data to our customers. For more information visit https://birdseyeaerialdrones.com

About Optelos

We believe that intelligent interpretation of visual data can empower our customers to deliver better business outcomes. Our patented software transforms unstructured inspection data into answers to deliver actionable insights. We enable customers to identify and remediate critical asset issues through our patented geovisual data management AI analytics platform. Optelos is the leading enterprise platform for digitalization of asset inspection and management. Utilizing patented image transformation technology, Optelos leverages AI, advanced image modeling/visualization to fully operationalize asset visual inspection. Optelos is based in Houston, TX. For more information, visit https://optelos.com

Media Contact

Mark Bauman, Optelos, 1 4253759411, [email protected], https://optelos.com

Sheri Painter, Birds Eye Aerial Drones, 1 619-886-0100, [email protected], https://birdseyeaerialdrones.com

SOURCE Optelos