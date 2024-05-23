Optelos and Birds Eye Aerial Drones partner to provide drone data collection and visual asset inspection solution to California and Arizona

Partnership combines BEAD's renown drone data collection services with Optelos' leading visual data management and analytics platform to create a complete turnkey asset inspection solution
HOUSTON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Optelos and Birds Eye Aerial Drones (BEAD) announced their partnership, bringing together BEAD's industry-leading drone data collection capabilities and Optelos' visual data management, 2D/3D modeling and inspection analytics capabilities to create a turnkey data collection and analysis solution. Under the partnership, BEAD will use the Optelos platform to securely deliver drone captured data, 2D maps and 3D models, custom reports and other actionable insights to their customers. Likewise, Optelos will utilize BEAD's team of certified, highly trained expert pilots to provide data collection services to Optelos' customers in Telecom, Energy, Utilities, Government, Transportation and Process Manufacturing in the San Diego area, other parts of California and Arizona.
BEAD is recognized for their leadership in pushing the boundaries of how drones can be utilized, and in the process has revolutionized drone applications in industries from utilities to agriculture. With their deep bench of expert drone pilots, BEAD is well-positioned to provide professional drone inspection services to enterprise customers looking to digitally transform their asset inspection programs or gather difficult to obtain inspection imagery. Optelos will leverage BEAD's professional resources to provide turnkey data collection and inspection analysis capabilities to its customers in California and Arizona. "We love working with BEAD. Their pilots are first-rate, and their extensive coverage of California and Arizona allows us to expand our footprint of turnkey data collection and asset analysis services to our customers in the region", said Ed Sztuka, Optelos CRO. "We have complete confidence in BEAD's ability to deliver best-in-class data collection services to our most demanding enterprise customers."
Once a drone flight mission is completed, the collected data can be seamlessly uploaded into the Optelos platform, where the data is organized to meet each customer's specific needs. The Optelos platform can create 2D maps, 3D models and digital twins and visualize all data types, including Thermal and LiDAR, and precisely geolocate the exact position where each image was collected on a satellite map. All data sources can then be analyzed and populated into reports, and all collected data made immediately and securely available to the customer through the Optelos portal. "Our customers appreciate the capabilities offered by Optelos" said Sheri painter, BEAD, CEO. "No other solution offers the breadth of features and capabilities for managing all data types, and Optelos' ability to work with extremely large 3D digital twin models in unparalleled. They're doing things no one else is doing." Sheri then added, "Optelos also has one of the best operations teams in the industry; they continue to show their professionalism and work ethic on a regular basis. The attention to detail and their planning, scheduling, and training abilities allow us to operate more efficiently and effectively in support of our customers."
BEAD and Optelos will continue to build on this partnership, with each company expanding on its service offering and feature set to further improve upon the joint solution and offer customers a seamless experience.
About BEAD
Birds Eye Aerial Drones, LLC is San Diego's leading Drone Service company, serving utilities nationwide. A 10-year established Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business providing professional birds eye aerial imagery. To assist you, we provide easy to implement, turnkey aerial solutions. Solutions including acquiring, processing, and delivering aerial imagery and data to our customers. For more information visit https://birdseyeaerialdrones.com
About Optelos
We believe that intelligent interpretation of visual data can empower our customers to deliver better business outcomes. Our patented software transforms unstructured inspection data into answers to deliver actionable insights. We enable customers to identify and remediate critical asset issues through our patented geovisual data management AI analytics platform. Optelos is the leading enterprise platform for digitalization of asset inspection and management. Utilizing patented image transformation technology, Optelos leverages AI, advanced image modeling/visualization to fully operationalize asset visual inspection. Optelos is based in Houston, TX. For more information, visit https://optelos.com
Media Contact
Mark Bauman, Optelos, 1 4253759411, [email protected], https://optelos.com
Sheri Painter, Birds Eye Aerial Drones, 1 619-886-0100, [email protected], https://birdseyeaerialdrones.com
SOURCE Optelos
