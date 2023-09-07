Optelos Announces Technology Integration with OpenTower iQ from Bentley Systems to Streamline and Automate Cell Tower Inspection Processes

"The combined power of Optelos and OpenTower allows telecom companies to seamlessly leverage their valuable cell tower data into automated construction drawing creation, mount analysis, and other critical workflows to deliver accurate, actionable asset insights." David Tran, CEO, Optelos Tweet this

Optelos' patented data management, data correlation, and analytics capabilities allow all relevant data sources such as drone data, RF design specifications, construction drawings, performance data, and asset inventory to be geolocated to each cell site, improving team collaboration and empowering better investment decisions. The Optelos platform also provides a full suite of data visualization, analysis, and interactive dashboard tools allowing identification and comparison of antenna azimuth, down-tilt, boom angles, encroachment, and other tower conditions that impact network performance.

OpenTower further builds on this capability by providing mount and structural analysis, allowing construction and RF engineers to efficiently model designs prior to construction and properly assess as-built conditions from the 3D digital twin. OpenTower can perform a full mount analysis and automatically generate a mount analysis report, outlining the designated mount's capacity. Construction drawings can also be created directly from the digital twin to allow the actual condition of the tower to be captured to update as-built documentation.

In announcing the technology integration, David Tran, Optelos CEO, noted, "We are excited to be working with OpenTower iQ from Bentley Systems on this important integration. We are helping our customers leverage the best in digital twin technology, AI powered analytics, and automated workflows to provide our users with an integrated solution to further the digital transformation of their work processes and accelerate operational performance improvements at reduced costs. The combined power of Optelos and OpenTower allows telecom companies to seamlessly leverage their valuable cell tower data into automated construction drawing creation, mount analysis, and other critical workflows to deliver accurate, actionable asset insights."

"Effective data management is critical to digitally transforming cell tower inspections. We're excited to seamlessly enable Optelos users to harness the power of digital twin models through automated asset detection, mount analysis, and construction drawing creation delivered by OpenTower iQ. This integration enables further workflow digitization for any wireless carrier or tower owner." said Apurba Tribedi, Senior Director of Bentley Tower Products.

We believe that the intelligent interpretation of visual data can empower our customers to deliver better business outcomes. Optelos is a flexible, scalable and secure cloud-based visual data management and AI analytics platform that transforms geospatial inspection data into actionable insights. Our patented technology geolocates and correlates all types of unstructured data into an intuitive, contextualized and searchable database ready for analysis and AI implementation. Leveraging computer vision AI, advanced image modeling and APIs for enterprise systems integration, Optelos enables businesses to operationalize and automate their asset visual inspection programs. Optelos is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit optelos.com.

