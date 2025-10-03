Optical Academy Marks World Sight Day on Oct. 10 With Continued Focus on Children's Eye Care Access

"We believe everyone deserves to see a beautiful day, clearly, comfortably and confidently," said Abby Ayoub, Founder and CEO of Optical Academy. "World Sight Day is a powerful reminder that access to eye care is a necessity, not a luxury. " Post this

"We believe everyone deserves to see a beautiful day, clearly, comfortably and confidently," said Abby Ayoub, Founder and CEO of Optical Academy. "World Sight Day is a powerful reminder that access to eye care is a necessity, not a luxury. We're committed to showing up where we're needed most, right in the heart of our schools and communities."

Why It Matters:

Vision issues affect 1 in 4 children in the U.S., often going undiagnosed.

Routine eye exams are crucial for academic performance, safety and development.

Early detection of vision impairment can change a child's learning path and quality of life.

Equity in eye care is key — millions still lack access due to cost, transportation or availability.

Standard eyewear is marked up by over 1000%.

With over 15,000 mobile vision events conducted and serving more than 2 million students nationwide, Optical Academy continues to bridge the gap in eye care by bringing services directly to schools, workplaces, and communities, thereby eliminating the most common barriers to access. It provides licensed eye exams, offers a wide selection of stylish and affordable frames on-site and accepts most vision insurance plans. The glasses are made right onsite for fast delivery.

For more information, visit optical-academy.com.

About Optical Academy:

Optical Academy is the nation's leading on-site mobile vision provider, bringing eye care and eyewear to YOU. Its services include on-site eye exams, diverse eyewear options and on-site labs for making glasses right on-site. Abby Ayoub is a visionary entrepreneur, inventor, and licensed optician redefining how America sees. As the Founder and CEO of Optical Academy® and creator of the groundbreaking Glasses 2 Classes™ program, she has built the nation's leading mobile eye care network- bringing comprehensive eye exams, vision screenings, and same-day eyewear directly to schools, workplaces, and communities. A true innovator, Abby is also a patent holder for a unique camouflage lens coating, developed to improve both aesthetics and functionality for corrective eyewear.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, [email protected], https://optical-academy.com/

SOURCE Optical Academy