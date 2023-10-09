Optical Support, Inc. to Build Custom Optical Subsystems for New U.S. National Security Satellite Constellation

OSI is uniquely positioned to rapidly develop and deliver the precision spaceflight optical subsystems needed by national security customers at a fraction of the time and cost from traditional vendors. Tweet this

Founded in 2002, Optical Support, Inc. is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of precision lenses, sensors, interferometers, optical test equipment and system alignment tools serving the aerospace and defense, commercial sensing, semiconductor, entertainment, and biomedical markets. The company offers optical and mechanical design services, in-house CNC fabrication, and assembly capabilities from the VIS to LWIR with precision to microns to achieve the critical performance specifications of its customers. OSI employs approximately 35 professionals and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. For more information on Optical Support, Inc. visit https://www.opticalsupportinc.com.

