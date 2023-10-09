Optical Support, Inc. to Build Custom Optical Subsystems for New U.S. National Security Satellite Constellation

Optical Support, Inc. (OSI) will provide custom optical subsystems to GEOST, LLC
TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optical Support, Inc. (OSI) has been selected by GEOST, LLC (GEOST) to design, build and rapidly deliver custom optical subsystems for a low-SWAP-C payload that will be part of a multi-satellite constellation operated by the National Security community.
"OSI is uniquely positioned to rapidly develop and deliver the precision spaceflight optical subsystems needed by national security customers at a fraction of the time and cost from traditional vendors. We now have several years of spaceflight heritage with multiple optical products on orbit, successfully fulfilling their mission profiles." said OSI President Michael Savard.
Founded in 2002, Optical Support, Inc. is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of precision lenses, sensors, interferometers, optical test equipment and system alignment tools serving the aerospace and defense, commercial sensing, semiconductor, entertainment, and biomedical markets. The company offers optical and mechanical design services, in-house CNC fabrication, and assembly capabilities from the VIS to LWIR with precision to microns to achieve the critical performance specifications of its customers. OSI employs approximately 35 professionals and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. For more information on Optical Support, Inc. visit https://www.opticalsupportinc.com.
Media Contact
Robert Shroder, Optical Support, Inc., 1 (520) 257-3224, [email protected]
SOURCE Optical Support, Inc.
Share this article