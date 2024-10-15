Optical Technology Company Soliddd to Unveil Smartglasses Shown to Improve the Sight of People with Macular Degeneration at HLTH USA

"Our smartglasses take advantage of a natural neurologic process that enables an entirely new kind of low-vision technology," – Neal Weinstock, Soliddd Founder & CEO Post this

"Our smartglasses take advantage of a natural neurologic process that enables an entirely new kind of low-vision technology," says Neal Weinstock, founder and CEO at Soliddd. "Unlike most traditional low-vision aids, which attempt to help people with visual impairments adapt to their environment by increasing contrast, brightness, or adding digital magnification or picture-in-picture, our technology has been shown in early studies to actually provide sight to areas of the visual field where the user has not previously been able to see."

SolidddVision is intended to be complementary to medication and/or surgery and can be used by people with macular degeneration regardless of whether they're pursuing either of those treatment paths. It can aid people with either wet or dry macular degeneration, as well as those with many different presentations of the condition in differing areas of the eye.

A 30-patient clinical study conducted by the New York's Lighthouse Guild showed that SolidddVision technology was effective in improving qualified subjects' eyesight, enabling most to increase reading speed by at least 50 percent – and, for many subjects, significantly more.

Soliddd's multi-patented smartglasses are considered a low vision aid – a global market worth more than $581 million in 2023 that's projected to grow to more than $1 billion by 2031 (1) – and do not require FDA regulation or approval for commercialization in the US. Macular degeneration is estimated to affect about 20 million people in the US and 200 million people worldwide. (2,3)

Soliddd has won several awards for its technology to date, including this year's MassChallenge Alumni Award, Columbia University's HITLAB Breakthrough Challenge, and the 2023 Unicorn Cup. Soliddd is a member of AARP's AgeTech Collaborative and is exhibiting at HLTH due to the generosity of AARP. The company is also a finalist in the Digital Health Hub Foundation's Digital Health Awards, for which the winner will be announced at the HLTH USA conference.

Soliddd will introduce its consumer product at the upcoming CES convention in Las Vegas, to be held January 7-10, 2025, but HLTH attendees have a unique opportunity to see how the technology works in a pre-release version. CEO Neal Weinstock and Business Development Director Motti Attia will be at Booth 2814, Kiosk 10 at the HLTH conference, and invite members of the media to stop by.

Soliddd is an optical technology company whose mission is to restore sight for people living with low vision disorders. Its first consumer product, SolidddVision™ smartglasses, currently in Beta stage, uses multi-patented, parallel-ray light field optics and software to correct the eyesight of people living with macular degeneration, and the company hopes to use its technology to develop vision-improving devices and innovations for other health conditions in the future. The company has won several awards for its technology to date, including the 2024 MassChallenge Alumni Award, Columbia University's HITLAB Breakthrough Challenge, and the 2023 Unicorn Cup, and is a member of AARP's AgeTech Collaborative. For more information, visit: https://www.soliddd.com/.

