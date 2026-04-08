Optigo Networks and Neeve Partner to Bring Next Generation BACnet monitoring to the Neeve App Marketplace

Two OT industry leaders come together to deliver secure, instant deployment of next generation BACnet monitoring for building automation professionals

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optigo Networks and Neeve today announced a partnership that makes Optigo Networks' packet capture tool available in the Neeve App Marketplace, giving building automation and OT network professionals the ability to deploy the tool instantly within their existing Neeve environment.

We created this partnership in response to a customer need. A leading real estate investment trust who has standardized on Neeve for both vendor access and OT applications deployment asked Neeve to enable Optigo as a container on Neeve Secure Edge. We have since made the results of our collaboration commercially available to all Neeve users. Optigo Networks' capture agent is available as a one-click install — making it the only packet capture and BACnet monitoring solution of its kind in the Neeve application marketplace.

Because Neeve is already an IT-approved platform in the environments where it is deployed, applications added through its marketplace — including the Optigo capture tool — inherit that trust. For OT teams, this means deploying the capture tool requires no separate IT approval process; it is hosted within an environment IT has already vetted and cleared.

"Smart buildings are only as smart as the networks behind them. At Optigo, we focus on making those networks healthy, visible, and easy to act on. Our partnership with Neeve brings that capability into a seamless, one-click experience — giving users purpose-built BACnet traffic capture and device-level OT network diagnostics within a platform their IT teams already trust," said Lisa Ohman, CEO of Optigo Networks.

For Neeve users running OptigoVN, the benefits extend beyond deployment simplicity. Unlike general-purpose packet capture tools, Optigo's capture tool is purpose-built for OT networks — filtering and parsing BACnet traffic correctly from the start, so the data that reaches OptigoVN is clean and actionable. Once installed, Optigo's capture tool automatically uploads data to OptigoVN for device-level diagnostic analysis, delivering deep visibility into both overall OT network health and the health of individual BACnet devices — without the manual processing steps that generic tools require.

"The future of OT is outcome-driven, not infrastructure-bound. By bringing Optigo into the Neeve Marketplace, we're turning BACnet monitoring into a one-click capability with instant visibility; accelerating the shift from manual, reactive operations to software-defined, autonomous OT infrastructure," said Nitesh Trikha, CEO of Neeve]"

The Optigo Networks packet capture tool is available now in the Neeve App Marketplace at neeve.ai/products/marketplace/.

About Optigo Networks

Optigo Networks creates healthy networks for smart buildings. We ensure data moves seamlessly across OT and IT networks — from edge to cloud or server — securely, reliably, and on time. Our award-winning software delivers continuous, device-level monitoring, troubleshooting, analytics, and real-time alerts — helping teams operate smarter, more resilient buildings. Optigo solutions are trusted in stadiums, shopping malls, high-rises, data centers, university campuses, and commercial buildings around the world.

About Neeve

Neeve delivers intelligent OT infrastructure as a service. Products include Edge and Cloud elements. Neeve's flagship platform, Neeve Secure Edge, is an OT SASE solution that unifies cybersecurity, secure remote and cloud connectivity, and edge cloud compute for OT applications. Together with our Marketplace partners, Neeve enables secure data pipelines that power building automation including agent-based AI, which turn insights into autonomous, intelligent operations.

Media Contact

John Attala, Optigo Networks, 1 (514) 434 6732, [email protected], www.optigo.net

Charles Stucki, Neeve.ai, 1 (949) 275-5397, [email protected], https://neeve.ai/

SOURCE Optigo Networks