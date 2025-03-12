Optigo Networks Releases Critical Update to Software Capture Tool

Optigo Networks has released a new version of its Software Capture Tool, fixing vulnerabilities found by CISA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optigo Networks Inc. ("Optigo Networks"), the leading provider of operational technology ("OT") solutions, has released a critical update to its Software Capture Tool (Version 3.1.3rc8). This new version is available directly from Optigo Networks for both Optigo Visual Networks (OptigoVN) and Visual BACnet.

The critical update to Optigo Networks' Software Capture Tool fixes vulnerabilities reported on March 11, 2025 by the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Optigo Networks strongly recommends that all users of its Capture Tool Software upgrade immediately.

This upgrade only applies to Optigo Networks' Software Capture Tool. Optigo Networks' Hardware Capture Tool is unaffected by this issue.

Optigo Networks is shaping the future of the built environment by redefining how commercial buildings are connected and monitored. Optigo Networks' solutions reduce the cost and complexity of deploying OT networks by providing a robust edge-to-cloud solution for connecting and monitoring the systems that make buildings secure, comfortable, and efficient.

Optigo Networks' offerings include OptigoVN, the free solution for monitoring and diagnosing OT networks and building automation systems, Visual BACnet, our counterpart to OptigoVN for dedicated cloud and on-premises solutions, and Optigo Connect, a network hardware and software platform for connecting and managing OT networks. Learn more at www.optigo.net.

