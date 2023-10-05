Optigo Visual Networks, Groundbreaking Free Building Automation System and OT Network Diagnosis and Monitoring Software, Now Available

Optigo Networks Inc. ("Optigo Networks"), the leading provider of operational technology ("OT") hardware and software solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Optigo Visual Networks ("OptigoVN").

Optigo Networks Inc. ("Optigo Networks"), the leading provider of operational technology ("OT") hardware and software solutions, is pleased to announce the release of Optigo Visual Networks ("OptigoVN"). OptigoVN is an indispensable free software tool for troubleshooting and monitoring building automation systems and OT networks. Users can benefit from OptigoVN today by creating a free account at optigovn.com.

OptigoVN provides vital free tools for facilities managers, building operators, system integrators, technicians, service providers, and others that work with building automation systems and OT networks. OptigoVN also offers two optional add-ons to enhance the experience. Site Scopes are available for as little as $29.95 per month and unlock powerful analytic tools to diagnose even the toughest OT network problems. Extra User Seats are available for as little as $9.95 per month and allow multiple users to share data and resources in real time. With add-ons that cost less than coffee and donuts, OptigoVN makes it easy and affordable to have a best-in-class building automation network.

OptigoVN is built on years of data and experience from Visual BACnet, Optigo Networks' pioneering OT network analysis software originally released in 2017. OptigoVN is over 100 times faster than Visual BACnet at scrutinizing BACnet traffic, revealing critical and actionable insights to make life easy for anyone working on building automation systems and OT networks. This groundbreaking software is easy to use, quick to deploy, and offers in-depth health assessments, a battery of tests and diagnostics, real-time alerts, reports, historical trends, and much more.

OptigoVN is cloud-based, empowering it to automatically increase compute resources to match even the largest building automation systems and OT networks. Purpose-built for real-time collaboration, sharing, and security, OptigoVN brings remote users together from around the world. These users share the same tools and data, saving organizations money and eliminating concerns over lost laptops.

With the building automation industry facing a technician shortage, OptigoVN helps organizations stretch their resources. OptigoVN empowers junior technicians to solve problems above their pay grade while experienced technicians complete jobs faster than ever. It's easy to upload data, monitor an entire portfolio of OT networks, and assign Site Scopes to access advanced tools. OptigoVN is the path to redemption for even the most challenging OT network.

As building owners and service providers continue to implement connected features and tools like fault detection and diagnostics (FDD), energy analytics, cyber security, centralized controls, and more, building automation systems and OT networks are increasingly mission critical. OptigoVN makes it free and easy to maintain and improve these systems so they work better than ever before.

Begin your journey with the world's best diagnostic software for monitoring and diagnosing building automation systems and OT networks. Create your free account today at optigovn.com.

About Optigo Networks

Optigo Networks is shaping the future of the built environment by redefining how commercial buildings are connected and monitored. Optigo Networks' solutions reduce the cost and complexity of deploying OT networks by providing a robust edge-to-cloud solution for connecting and monitoring the systems that make buildings secure, comfortable and efficient.

Optigo Networks' offerings include OptigoVN, the SaaS solution for monitoring and diagnosing OT networks and building automation systems, Visual BACnet, our counterpart to OptigoVN for dedicated cloud and on-premises solutions, and Optigo Connect, a network hardware and software platform for connecting and managing OT networks. Learn more at www.optigo.net.

