Optilogic Announces the Acquisition of INSIGHT Software

After 40 years in supply chain design, industry pioneer passes torch to Optilogic

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced it has acquired INSIGHT, a software provider with a formidable history of more than 40 years in the supply chain design space serving some of the most illustrious companies in the world.

INSIGHT software was an early leader in supply chain optimization and the first to offer an end-to-end detailed network optimization tool. The company was one of the first to deploy MIP solvers in daily and weekly planning applications and pioneered integrated transportation routing algorithms with network design. Its flagship solution, SAILS, introduced supply chain vulnerability analysis long before supply chain risk mitigation became ubiquitous.

Integrity and intense competence were the persistent hallmarks of INSIGHT's solution and staff.

INSIGHT Co-founder and CEO Jeff Karrenbauer will continue to provide wisdom and guidance in the path forward. "I want to thank all of INSIGHT's employees and the customers we've served over many years. It's time to pass the torch to the next generation in supply chain design. I'm confident that INSIGHT's customers will be in good hands with Optilogic under Don Hicks' leadership."

"We have the greatest respect for what the INSIGHT team has accomplished and delivered over many years; they changed the industry for the better—permanently," said Optilogic CEO Don Hicks. "We are honored to have been selected to carry INSIGHT's legacy forward and serve their long-standing customers; we take the responsibility very seriously."

The Optilogic Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution is 100% SaaS-based for easy access and collaboration and uses hyperscaling technology to allow hundreds of models and scenarios to run in parallel, including automated sensitivity analysis at the click of a button. Test Cosmic Frog for free.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more.

