Optilogic Closes $40M Series B to Accelerate Development of Breakthrough Optimization and Decision-Making Platform

With Funding Led by NewRoad and Joined by MK Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures, Optilogic Advances Striking Innovations in Data Transformation and AI-powered Decision Support

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic closed its $40 million Series B round today, led by NewRoad Capital Partners, an operator-led investment firm focused on high-growth supply chain and logistics, retail, and marketing technology companies, and joined by MK Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures. The funding will empower Optilogic to intensify development of its industry-first optimization and decision-making platform which will transform how global businesses reimagine supply chains. The supply chain design leader will also bring on additional vertical industry and supply chain experts to optimize customer success.

"This investment supercharges our ability to define how decisions are made across the enterprise. By connecting executive objectives to operations teams that implement change and facilitating the transformation of huge data sets into the world's biggest digital models, we are enabling companies to reimagine supply chains in a way never before possible," said Don Hicks, CEO of Optilogic.

Clete Brewer, Managing Partner at NewRoad, emphasized the broader industry impact of the investment: "We, along with many enterprises in our network, believe that Optilogic is transforming how companies design and optimize their supply chains. Its AI-powered scenario modeling and integrated risk assessments are redefining industry standards. We invest in companies that help others build and operate more efficient and resilient supply chains, especially as disruptions have become more frequent and unpredictable. Optilogic is doing exactly that."

By leveraging this additional capital, Optilogic will leverage cutting-edge infrastructure to deliver breakthroughs in AI-powered supply chain design at an unprecedented scale, allowing businesses to gain a competitive edge by responding to disruptions such as tariffs, population and labor shifts, geopolitical shifts, and weather events, as well as internally-driven changes in sourcing, manufacturing, transportation, and more.

The company will also accelerate the launch of a first-of-its-kind data enablement tool that makes it possible for users to work with unprecedented amounts of data and orchestrate powerful workflow processes empowering stakeholders across the enterprise to be a part of the interconnected decision-making process.

Josh Jewett, Operating Partner at NewRoad, underscored the unique capabilities that set Optilogic apart: "By enabling companies to model complex supply chain scenarios, Optilogic empowers decision-makers to optimize the cost-effectiveness and quality of their operations. Its unique, differentiated capabilities set it apart in the market, providing insights that others simply cannot match. Moreover, the experienced and visionary team behind the technology was a key driver of our conviction in its long-term potential for success."

In the coming year, customers can expect to continue to see the company introduce exciting new products and features at an unmatched rate and scale and deliver more of the unparalleled customer success and support services that set it apart.

For more information, visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Optilogic

Optilogic is a supply chain design software company that enables companies to build virtual supply chain models which allow them to answer any supply chain question and safely test and implement supply chain changes—big and small. Our Cosmic Frog solution empowers analysts to test how future supply chain changes would perform in terms of cost, service, and risk, and business users can answer role-specific questions with no specialized training required. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Randall, Optilogic, 1 9168500397, [email protected]

SOURCE Optilogic