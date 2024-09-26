Optilogic Cosmic Frog Companion Apps Revolutionize How Designers Answer Supply Chain Questions Across the Enterprise

New Cosmic Frog Companion Apps enable designers to deploy Cosmic Frog to Microsoft Excel and mobile applications to answer unlimited supply chain questions in a self-serve environment

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's premier supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced the launch of Cosmic Frog Companion Apps, empowering supply chain designers to deploy the power of Optilogic AI and optimization engines into easy-to-use apps in familiar interfaces such as Excel and mobile apps.

Cosmic Frog Companion Apps make it easier than ever for supply chain designers to answer unlimited questions across their enterprises for a variety of stakeholders, resulting in:

Faster modeling and scenario analysis

Reduced supply chain design learning curve

Easy access for business users to self-serve answers to high-frequency supply chain questions in a familiar environment such as Excel

"This is an incredible offering for supply chain designers because it makes it easier and faster than ever to answer supply chain questions for any stakeholder," said Optilogic's Vice President of Product Management Rebecca Janowiak. "For example, it can be used to give self-service access to a subset of Cosmic Frog functionality to business users for a specific use case—and without the need for technical and modeling knowledge."

With Cosmic Frog for Excel, new modelers can speed up the design process by more rapidly building and running basic scenarios, such as greenfield analysis, capacity modeling, transportation routing, and more—all inside of a familiar Excel interface. Business users can answer supply chain design questions with the power of optimization and freely change inputs and review results without worrying about "breaking" the model.

Cosmic Frog Companion Apps also work fluidly with mobile apps to make modelers more productive by enabling them to demonstrate to other company leaders, business users and stakeholders the key data and elements that are most relevant and important to consider in their decision-making process.

Cosmic Frog Companion Apps are already well received by Optilogic customers and partners.

"Cosmic Frog for Excel apps is a great way to bring Optilogic's suite of tools to a broader audience," said Peco Pallet Data Scientist Graham Billey. "Now users can interact with the platform without having to log in to the webpage or learn to navigate the UI. This makes it great for less technical users, who are familiar with Excel and don't really need to know how everything works under the hood."

The former Global Head of Supply Chain for Nestlé Waters Gavin Schwarzenbach, now the managing director of SC Transformation Ltd., echoed this sentiment.

"Building apps is significantly easier in Cosmic Frog than with other solutions and also faster and simpler to learn and use," he said. "I was able to quickly build a Cosmic Frog for Excel app for a client that enables business users to run scenarios and own the results, which frees up the modelers to create new models and use cases."

Cosmic Frog Companion Apps are powered by Atlas, the robust coding environment within the Optilogic platform that puts the full power of Python, in combination with Optilogic's hyperscaling and optimization APIs, in the hands of supply chain designers.

"The supply chain design field is filled with continuous questions and project requests from stakeholders across the company, which can be difficult for designers to juggle," Janowiak said. "With Cosmic Frog Companion Apps, designers can more quickly and easily answer their questions by showcasing the power of Optilogic's AI and optimization engines in more familiar and accessible applications."

For more information, visit https://optilogic.com/cosmic-frog-companion-apps. Ready to try for yourself? Read this how-to article.

