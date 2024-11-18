Optilogic Revolutionizes Supply Chain Design with the Introduction of Leapfrog AI

Now available to all Cosmic Frog account holders at no extra cost, Leapfrog AI enables users to effortlessly interact with models and data using natural language

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain design innovator Optilogic today introduced the industry’s first natural language AI assistant: Leapfrog AI. Available to all Cosmic Frog account holders at no extra cost, this user-friendly, AI-powered assistant enables any user to effortlessly interact with models and data using natural language, forever changing the way supply chains are designed.

“Leapfrog AI is making supply chain design faster and easier for all designers--regardless of their level of technical expertise,” said VP of Product Management at Optilogic Rebecca Janowiak. “By simply typing or speaking plain language prompts into Leapfrog, users can effortlessly perform multidimensional data manipulation and modeling tasks that would normally require SQL coding know-how or more complex workflows. Users can also better understand their data inputs and output results by simply asking a question--streamlining time to value with data analysis.”

Leapfrog AI is trained in the extensive domain knowledge of the world’s best supply chain designers. Now, every Optilogic user has these advanced database, modeling, and SQL skills at their fingertips. “Leapfrog is transformational for supply chain modeling,” said Penske Logistics Engineering Manager Andrew Dilyard. “Using natural language to build what-if scenarios enables modelers to push the bounds of their creativity by streamlining the scenario-generation process. Equally helpful, if you are new to supply chain design or a seasoned expert, Leapfrog is a huge step toward democratizing strategic design.” Prior to the introduction of Leapfrog AI, modelers often faced bottlenecks when trying to extract insights or make significant changes to their supply chain models and were therefore reliant on specialized data teams. Leapfrog changes all this by empowering all Cosmic Frog users to quickly analyze and respond to dynamic supply chain conditions by simply entering natural language prompts.

"Leapfrog saves me time and provides always-on access to a SQL and modeling expert, right within Cosmic Frog,” said 7D Analytics Managing Partner Ricardo Taborda dos Reis. “I can even converse in my first language, Portuguese, which makes data and modeling tasks faster and easier than ever."

Leapfrog isn’t only beneficial for those without robust coding expertise. It also makes the Cosmic Frog platform more efficient for SQL specialists. After creating any new scenario, users can simply run it directly from Leapfrog by typing, “run my model,” and then specify the desired engine and resource size. This eliminates the need for coders to manually create scenarios and update data, empowering them to effortlessly and quickly generate and analyze multiple cost scenarios.

Optilogic CEO Don Hicks believes AI will be transformational for design practitioners. “Leapfrog is a stunning breakthrough in the field. It lowers training needs and hugely reduces project times. There’s no going back.

Leapfrog AI is constantly improving as more users interact with it. For additional information, visit https://optilogic.com/leapfrog-ai/ or create your free Cosmic Frog Personal Account at https://optilogic.com/compare-plans/ to try Leapfrog today.

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

