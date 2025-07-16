Optilogic Introduces Enterprise Teams for Real-Time, Cross-Functional Supply Chain Modeling and Collaboration

"Enterprise Teams gives companies a seamless way to collaborate in real time. No version mismatches, no visibility gaps, just faster, smarter supply chain decisions." – Rebecca Janowiak, VP of Product Management, Optilogic Post this

"Enterprise Teams is a response to how companies actually work—globalized, collaborative, and under pressure to take action quickly and accurately," said Rebecca Janowiak, VP of Product Management at Optilogic. "We're giving teams a seamless way to work on the same models in real-time, without version issues or visibility gaps slowing them down. This feature helps teams make decisions faster, with better alignment, and fewer surprises. What's more—commercial-grade admin features enable organizations to better manage team members and work content seamlessly and securely. No other supply chain modeling solution has this."

Enterprise Teams includes a set of core tools designed to streamline collaboration, maintain consistency, and give teams clear visibility into shared work. Any updates made within a team workspace reflect instantly for all members, reducing confusion and eliminating administrative overhead.

Key capabilities include:

Teams Hub – Switch between personal and team workspaces to access relevant models, files, and analytics

Organization Dashboard – Create teams, assign users, and manage compute and storage allocations

Enhanced Sharing – Smart suggestions for users and teams simplify file sharing, ownership transfer, and access control

Recent Activity Feed – Track who last edited, viewed, ran, or deleted a model, with full team-level visibility

Centralized Resource Metrics – Monitor team-level storage, compute hours, and database usage to support governance and optimization

"Optilogic's Enterprise Teams feature exceeded my expectations and is very well thought out," said the Digital Platform Leader at a major global retailer. "Optilogic's product roadmap and pace of development are impressive, and we are excited about our partnership."

"For companies like ours working across partners, Enterprise Teams enables efficient collaboration and scalable delivery. It's a powerful enabler of democratized supply chain design," added Minoru Muragi, Co-Founder & CEO at BigM, Inc.

Enterprise Teams supports a wide range of organizational structures, making it easier for companies to collaborate across regions, functions, and clients. With intelligent content switching and shared context, users can move between teams while ensuring the right people always have access to the right data.

Key use cases include:

Function-specific teams – Organize projects by domain, such as Network Optimization or Transportation Planning

Geographic collaboration – Enable regional teams (e.g., North America , EMEA, APAC) to build localized models under one umbrella

, EMEA, APAC) to build localized models under one umbrella Client-specific workspaces – Ideal for consultants managing multiple engagements with separate data environments

Centralized training and standard templates – Create shared repositories for templates, best practices, and standardized content

Innovation labs and R&D – Isolate experimental models from production work for easier iteration and testing

Enterprise Teams builds on Optilogic's ongoing investment in secure, scalable collaboration across its platform. Future enhancements will include user-level permissions, admin-defined compute and storage limits, platform-wide announcements, and deeper analytics for team and organizational visibility.

Enterprise Teams is now available to all professional users of the Optilogic platform. To learn more or request a walkthrough, visit www.Optilogic.com or watch the feature overview video here.

About Optilogic

Optilogic is a supply chain design software company that enables companies to build virtual supply chain models which allow them to answer any supply chain question and safely test and implement supply chain changes—big and small. Our Cosmic Frog solution empowers analysts to test how future supply chain changes would perform in terms of cost, service, and risk, and business users can answer role-specific questions with no specialized training required. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

