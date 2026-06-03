Optilogic Launches Ada, the First Agentic AI System Purpose-Built for Supply Chain Design

Ada brings an entirely new level of intelligence to supply chain design—autonomously handling the heavy lifting so teams can optimize the network they have and design the network they need, at the speed business demands

DETROIT, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optilogic, the leader in AI-first supply chain design and optimization, today announced the general availability of Ada, a breakthrough agentic AI system that fundamentally transforms how supply chains are modeled, analyzed, and continuously redesigned.

Announced live to more than 300 customers, partners, and industry leaders today at the company's annual user conference in Detroit, Ada marks a major industry milestone: shifting supply chain teams from manually building models and reacting to change to generating intelligence, evaluating scenarios, and accelerating decisions at enterprise scale.

Ada is a next-generation agentic AI system accessible anywhere, that can cleanse and enrich data, build baseline models, analyze scenarios, and deploy insights across the enterprise. Users can "Ask Ada" any question in an embedded chat interface inside the Optilogic platform, so anyone in the organization—from executives to planners—have answers at their fingertips.

"Historically, design was slow and inaccessible," said Don Hicks, CEO of Optilogic. "That's not anyone's fault—technology just hadn't risen to the challenge yet. Today, that changes. Ada turns design into a fast and continuous process accessible by anyone, so it stops being a periodic initiative and starts being your biggest competitive advantage."

Ada's launch follows an Early Adopter Program in which more than 40 Optilogic customers validated the capabilities ahead of general availability. "Optilogic helps us build supply chain resilience by providing artificial intelligence and optimization tools to enhance our future," said Felipe Moraes, Head of Supply Chain and Integration at Amazon Brazil.

Ada autonomously handles the most time-consuming parts of supply chain design. Throughout every stage, human judgment remains central. Ada handles the technical work; supply chain teams own the strategy, validate every output, and make the final call.

Andrea Paciaroni, Principal Director at Accenture, said, "Supply chain leaders are navigating an era of relentless unpredictability, where the window between disruption and required action continues to shrink. Accenture's mission is to help clients build supply chains that are resilient by design, not just by response. Optilogic's AI for supply chain design is exactly the kind of innovation the industry needs—AI that doesn't just surface insights but also empowers teams to act with confidence."

Ada was built to fundamentally transform the design practice: analysts can explore hundreds of strategic alternatives instead of rationing questions, disruption triggers a prepared playbook instead of a new project, executives have answers at their fingertips, and design teams become key advisors in both near- and long-term decisions rather than a months-long back-office effort.

Ada represents the first in a sustained series of AI investments Optilogic is making to ensure supply chain design teams can meet the pace of a business environment defined by constant change. With this announcement, Optilogic is building upon the industry's only platform that combines agentic AI, mathematical optimization, and simulation in a single integrated system.

To learn more about Ada or request a demonstration, visit optilogic.com/agentic-ai.

About Optilogic — Optilogic is the AI-first supply chain design platform built for the era of continuous change. Combining agentic AI, mathematical optimization, and the industry's most powerful scenario modeling capabilities, Optilogic enables enterprises to optimize the supply chain they have and design the supply chain they need — with authentic partnership.

Media Contact

Jennifer Randall, Optilogic, 1 801-200-3612, [email protected], https://optilogic.com/

SOURCE Optilogic