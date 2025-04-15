Optilogic Launches Breakthrough Lumina Tariff Optimizer

Industry-first solution combines optimization and simulation to effortlessly reoptimize supply chains to mitigate the effects of tariffs

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today introduced its Lumina Tariff Optimizer, the first-of-its-kind solution that combines optimization and simulation to empower companies to reoptimize supply chains in real-time to reduce the effects of tariffs.

Manufacturers, distributors, and retailers around the world are faced with an enormous task trying to keep up with changing tariff policies and their supply chain impact. With Optilogic's Lumina Tariff Optimizer, companies can illuminate their path forward by proactively designing tariff mitigation strategies that automatically consider the latest tariff rates, duty drawbacks, and compliance requirements.

Optimizes future tariff schedules enabling companies to rapidly adjust to changes

Accurately simulates complex what-if scenarios for rapid war-gaming new tariff strategies

Automatically predicts duty drawbacks

Ties directly to current tariff rates to effortlessly calculate duty rate

"Our customers told us they need a better, more proactive way to combat tariffs," said Optilogic's VP of Product Strategy Rebecca Janowiak. "Our teams went to work to quickly deliver something that's never been done before: a combined optimization and simulation solution that reoptimizes the supply chain considering complex tariff rates to empower our users to reduce the effect of tariffs at the SKU level at scale. The market needs this and didn't have it – until now."

With Lumina Tariff Optimizer, Optilogic users can stay ahead of tariff policy and answer critical questions to take swift action:

How will tariffs affect overall profitability and financial forecasting?

Should you apply for exemptions or duty drawback programs?

How will tariffs affect the cost of raw materials, components, and finished goods?

Do you need to find alternative suppliers in non-tariffed countries?

What is your risk exposure if key suppliers or customers are impacted by tariffs?

Featuring Supernova Cloud Solve Technology

Lumina Tariff Optimizer is the first solution of its kind to use non-linear optimization to empower companies to design cost-avoiding tariff strategies and test how they will perform. Lumina features Optilogic's Supernova Cloud Solve Technology, which was designed to run the world's largest, most complex supply chain models with ease.

Customers will access Lumina Tariff Optimizer in the Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution or via Cosmic Frog for Excel apps to enable stakeholders across the organization to be part of the decision-making process.

About Optilogic

Optilogic is a supply chain design software company that enables companies to build virtual supply chain models which allow them to answer any supply chain question and safely test and implement supply chain changes—big and small. Our Cosmic Frog solution empowers analysts to test how future supply chain changes would perform in terms of cost, service, and risk, and business users can answer role-specific questions with no specialized training required.

