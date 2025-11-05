Optilogic Named to 2025 Inc. Power Partner Awards for Redefining Supply Chain Design

AI-powered supply chain design innovator recognized on the Inc. Power Partner Award list

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optilogic, the AI-powered supply chain design innovator, announced today it has been recognized on the Inc. Power Partner Award list. The awards celebrate the very best B2B providers in the United States and around the globe.

While most supply chain design teams still spend 80% of their time wrangling data into spreadsheets and only 20% making decisions, Optilogic's AI-driven platform flips that ratio, enabling companies to build supply chain models in days instead of months and get strategic answers when they need them.

"Being named an Inc. Power Partner validates what our customers have been telling us: the era of spending three months building a baseline model is over," said Optilogic CEO Don Hicks. "Companies can't wait a quarter when the board needs answers about tariff changes, supplier shifts, or M&A scenarios this week. We're bringing the same AI revolution that transformed other industries to supply chain design while remaining people-centered in everything we do."

Beyond Legacy Tools: AI-Powered Supply Chain Design

The Optilogic platform combines three breakthrough technologies—agentic AI, advanced optimization, and simulation—to deliver results other tools can't match. The cloud-native solution enables teams to collaborate in real-time, use natural language instead of learning SQL, and maintain always-on baseline models that adapt as fast as business changes.

Results our customers are achieving:

95% faster modeling – reducing processes from 16 days to 15 minutes

20-25% cost reductions across distribution and inventory

80-99% faster data integration, even with billions of records, removing bottlenecks to decision-making

Optilogic's recognition as an Inc. Power Partner highlights its growing influence across retail, CPG, manufacturing, and logistics companies that need answers in days, not quarters. World's leading supply chains choose Optilogic for its technology as well as authenticity and integrity in every interaction.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Optilogic

Optilogic turns supply chain design from a three-month project into a one-day breakthrough. We're ending the era of spending 80% of your time on data preparation and delivering AI-powered optimization that enables 80% decision-making instead. Our platform combines agentic AI, advanced optimization, and simulation to solve strategic to tactical supply chain decisions that can't be fully automated—delivering 95% faster modeling, 20-25% cost reductions, and answers in days, not months. We believe so strongly in our platform, we offerfree access so you'll be convinced before you commit. Stay in touch with Optilogic onLinkedIn,Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube and visitwww.Optilogic.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Randall, Optilogic, 1 218-341-1318, [email protected]

SOURCE Optilogic