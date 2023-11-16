Optilogic Revolutionizes Supply Chain Design with Fast, Automated Transportation Route Optimization

Hopper leverages modeling data to deliver the best transportation configuration

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain design software innovator Optilogic is once again leap-frogging the competition by introducing Cosmic Frog "Hopper", automated transportation route optimization built into its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution. Cosmic Frog is the first design solution to solve routing at scale and automatically apply transportation route costs to a network design for reduced cost and environmental impact, and improved efficiency and customer service.

Transportation cost is an increasing component of logistics spend, with road freight and transportation costs rising 6.1% and total transportation costs increasing by 7.4% in 2022*. Yet other supply chain design solutions are incapable of modeling detailed transportation networks and running scenarios is time-consuming and cumbersome.

"With logistics costs still on the rise, considering transportation in strategic network design is crucial," said Optilogic Vice President of Product Management Rebecca Janowiak. "Cosmic Frog Hopper gives companies a huge advantage by solving routing problems at scale to minimize costs and environmental impact while maximizing efficiency and service--and it's all automated at the click of a button."

Cosmic Frog Hopper automatically runs after a network optimization or simulation to accurately calculate last-mile route costs in a to-be network. With Hopper analysts can evaluate hundreds of scenarios via powerful hyperscaling technology to design the optimal network and transportation strategy.

Cosmic Frog Hopper automated route optimization enables companies to answer questions like:

What are the best routes and modes to minimize cost and maximize service?

How do accurate route costs impact my network design?

How does a new supply chain design change our current delivery strategy?

How can we optimize the mix of our existing assets?

What service improvements could we get with different routing configurations?

Is it better to ship on a route or ship direct via LTL (less-than-truckload) or parcel?

One hundred percent SaaS-based Cosmic Frog is accessible from anywhere, simplifies collaboration, and uses hyperscaling technology to allow hundreds of models and scenarios to run in parallel on enterprise-scale computing resources. Additional information on Cosmic Frog Hopper

Anyone can test-drive Cosmic Frog for free. Choose from an array of model templates using test data or build your own model using our helpful videos.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

