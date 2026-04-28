Optilogic to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, Showcasing Agentic AI That Transforms Supply Chain Design

IKEA joins Optilogic on stage to share how they connect strategic supply chain design with daily planning across 2,000 users

DETROIT, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optilogic, the AI-first supply chain design platform, today announced its participation as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 in Orlando, Florida. Optilogic will exhibit at Booth 905, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the company's agentic AI capabilities and see firsthand how leading global enterprises are continuously redesigning their supply chains.

This year's conference theme, Dynamic by Design: Renew, Rethink and Recode Supply Chains for the Autonomous Era reflects a shift that Optilogic has been driving since its founding: planning alone is insufficient to create competitive advantage and the companies that will outperform are those willing to ask bold questions about how their supply chain should look, and answer those questions faster than their competitors.

IKEA and Optilogic: Design at Enterprise Scale

The centerpiece of Optilogic's presence at the symposium is a featured session co-presented with global retail leader IKEA. On Wednesday, May 6, at 12:40 PM EDT, Alyssa Kershaw, Omnichannel Network Design Leader at IKEA, and Laurie Tuschen, Head of Customer Strategy at Optilogic, will take the stage to share how IKEA operationalized supply chain design across one of the world's most complex retail networks.

The session — Optilogic: How IKEA Scales Supply Chain Design from Strategy to Daily Decisions — will detail how IKEA applies Optilogic's platform for network design and scenario modeling, and how Optilogic Apps scaled those insights to more than 2,000 users making daily sourcing and replenishment decisions. IKEA's story represents a fundamental shift in how enterprises think about the relationship between strategic design and operational execution, not as separate disciplines, but as a connected, always-on capability.

Agentic AI That Eliminates the Model-Building Bottleneck

At Booth 905, Optilogic will demonstrate its latest agentic AI capabilities, which are redefining what is possible in supply chain design. Where traditional modeling workflows required months of data preparation, manual model construction, and lengthy scenario cycles, Optilogic's agentic AI compresses that timeline from three months to a single day.

Optilogic's AI agents continuously profile, cleanse, map, and enrich supply chain data— identifying gaps, inconsistencies, and risks before a modeler begins working. The result is always-on what-if modeling that enables supply chain teams to respond to disruption at the speed of decisions.

The platform's impact is demonstrated by companies using it today. General Motors optimizes more than 260,000 SKUs and 29 million sourcing policies with Optilogic's AI. One major retailer ran more than 600 what-if scenarios in 24 hours during a critical disruption event. And IKEA has scaled design-driven decision-making to more than 2,000 users across daily sourcing and replenishment operations.

Visit Optilogic at Booth 905

Supply chain leaders attending the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando are invited to visit Optilogic at Booth 905 to speak with the team, experience a live platform demonstration, and learn how AI-driven design is helping the world's leading enterprises build supply chains that are truly dynamic by design.

Schedule a meeting with the Optilogic team in advance of the event

About Optilogic

Optilogic is the AI-first supply chain design platform built for the era of continuous change. Combining agentic AI, mathematical optimization, and the industry's most powerful scenario modeling capabilities, Optilogic enables enterprises to optimize the supply chain they have and design the supply chain they need with authentic partnership.

Media Contact

Jennifer Randall, Optilogic, 1 (916) 581-0314, [email protected], https://optilogic.com/

SOURCE Optilogic