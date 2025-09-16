Optilogic Welcomes Joris Wijpkema as EVP of Solutions and Strategy

Ex-McKinsey exec will lead new Solutions organization to create tailored decision-making solutions for maximum customer impact

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optilogic, a supply chain optimization and decision-making innovator, today announced that Joris Wijpkema has joined as EVP of Solutions and Strategy. Having served over 20 years at McKinsey where he was a Manufacturing & Supply Chain partner, Wijpkema brings a new level of supply chain experience and expertise to deliver deep and lasting value for Optilogic customers.

Wijpkema's extensive work with large multinational enterprises in industrial and materials industries to create substantial improvements in their operations will be crucial to his leadership of the Optilogic Solutions team. The team has been expanded to create tailored solutions to drive long-term customer success, including full project scoping and deployment services.

Wijpkema will also be instrumental in growing the professional services capacity and extending Optilogic's impact in planning and execution decision-making. With a full team of technical and business solutions experts backed by industry-leading AI, optimization and simulation technology, Optilogic can deliver solutions to support the rapid pace of decision-making required to meet business objectives amid uncertainty.

"I'm energized by the opportunity in front of us," said Wijpkema. "Optilogic has exceptional technology and brilliant people who are committed to customer success. With the huge need for lightning-fast, flexible decision-making solutions today, we will enable businesses to drive value in a way they couldn't before."

