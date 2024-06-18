Optilogic Works with Leading Global Lubricant Brand for Supply Chain Optimisation

Optilogic Partners with Castrol to Enhance Global Supply Chain Efficiency and Performance

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic is working with Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands. Optilogic will provide its proprietary software, services, and in-depth expertise in supply chain design to support Castrol in optimising its global supply chain network.

"At Optilogic, helping our customers design their supply chains to thrive is paramount," said Vice President of International Business Max Mascarenhas. "Our partnership with Castrol demonstrates our commitment to providing the technology, processes and expert support needed to optimise global supply chains."

Castrol serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Its branded products are recognized globally for innovation, high performance and commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimisation, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

