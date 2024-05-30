Optilogic's Next Generation Transportation and Route Simulation Engines Enable Organizations To Address Complex Realities of Transportation Logistics

Significant updates in Cosmic Frog allow for more accurate multi-stop route design and schedule design with realistic business constraints like time windows and hours of service

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optilogic, the leading supply chain design software innovator, today announced the release of Cosmic Frog 2.8, featuring significant enhancements to the Hopper transportation route optimization solution and the simulation engine.

These updates address critical challenges in the transportation and logistics industry with more robust scheduling and costing tools. These tools empower users to design routes with realistic business constraints, improving overall efficiency and reducing costs. By incorporating advanced scheduling and costing mechanisms, Optilogic ensures Cosmic Frog remains at the forefront of transportation and logistics optimization solutions.

"We are thrilled to bring these groundbreaking features to Cosmic Frog," said Rebecca Janowiak, Vice President of Product Management at Optilogic. "The enhancements to our transportation and simulation engines are designed to address the complex realities of transportation logistics, offering our users more accurate and realistic route design capabilities and reflect our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in supply chain optimization."

Optilogic's new routing simulation capability empowers customers to simulate last-mile deliveries with unparalleled accuracy within their supply chain networks. Users can generate realistic routes using either their transportation management system (TMS) or Hopper, which the system can simulate. This enables a more accurate representation of transportation costs and service levels for future state supply chains.

Key enhancements in Cosmic Frog 2.8 include:

Updates to Hopper Transportation Route Optimization Engine:

Shipments time window and sites business hours incorporate scheduling constraints such as time windows and business hours to enhance solution accuracy.

Hours of service considers driver breaks and overnight rests, providing realistic route planning.

Fleet sizing optimization helps organizations determine the optimal number of vehicles required, considering fleet mix and private fleets vs. third-party carriers.

Schedule optimization and load balancing balances daily workloads to minimize transportation costs.

Advanced rate costing utilizes over 10 cost components for precise cost estimation.

CO2 route and emissions analysis evaluates CO2 emissions for environmental impact assessment.

Updates to Optilogic Route Simulation Engine:

Multi-stop transportation mode enhances the fidelity of last-mile delivery simulations, which is crucial for supply chains with significant last-mile delivery costs.

Allows users to simulate last-mile deliveries more accurately, providing detailed insights into cost, service level, and other key performance indicators.

