Optima Global Solutions Inc. named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for 2025

"We continues to prioritize a boutique approach, emphasizing quality, innovation and new technologies. The Inc 5000 ranking only re-affirms our commitment to delivering strategic value," said Yadav. Post this

Soon to enter its 25th Year in business, Optima Global Solutions was established on the core pillars of people, process, strategy and transformation; carving out a niche in providing strategic staffing, custom solutions development, and automation and AI-based solutions, before AI became a buzzword in the industry. Optima continues to count a diverse list of clients including higher education and government to manufacturing and financial services. They are also partnered with some of the industries' most well-known solutions providers including Tungsten Automation and Oracle.

Optima once again joins past Inc 5000 honorees such as Microsoft, Dell and Zappos. The organization has ranked 4,084 overall, 315 in the IT Services Category, and 104 in New Jersey.

About Optima Global Solutions

Founded in 2001, Optima Global Solutions Inc., brings over 2 decades of experience and expertise in facilitating IT transformation within industries ranging from higher education and government to manufacturing and financial services. Sporting scalable and diverse business solutions expertise along with deep-domain based resourcing capabilities, Optima has a specialization in Automation and AI, Strategic Staffing and Custom Solutions Development, focusing on the core pillars of process, people, strategy and transformation

