Optima Launches Sales for First Condo Tower at $1B McDowell Mountain Community in North Scottsdale

"Optima McDowell Mountain reflects our ongoing commitment to thoughtful design and quality living, and it represents the next chapter in our legacy," said David Hovey Jr., AIA, president of Optima. Post this

Buyers can also customize their homes, with options to combine units and personalize layouts and finishes. Already, more than 60% of early reservations are for custom combination homes, where individuals purchase two to three units to create expansive, bespoke residences, underscoring the appetite for highly tailored living at Optima McDowell Mountain.

Located on a 22-acre site at the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and Loop 101, Optima McDowell Mountain will include six eight-story towers, home to a mix of condominiums, apartments and 36,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The development is designed to live in harmony with its surroundings.

"This is a significant milestone for Optima," said David Hovey Jr., AIA, president of Optima. "It's the first time in four years we've introduced for-sale residences in Arizona, and we're bringing everything we've learned over the past four decades into this new community. Optima McDowell Mountain reflects our ongoing commitment to thoughtful design and quality living, and it represents the next chapter in our legacy."

Setting a new benchmark for luxury living, each residential building will be anchored by approximately 1.5 acres of resort-caliber amenities. At the rooftop level of 7230, a dramatic Sky Deck unfolds with panoramic McDowell Mountain views, an Olympic-length heated lap pool, a perimeter running track, outdoor spa, cold plunge, sauna, firepits, lounge areas, outdoor kitchens, indoor and outdoor yoga studios and entertainment zones with TVs, shaded arbors and lush foliage. Ground-level amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness center with indoor and outdoor training areas; Pilates studio, group fitness space and locker rooms; sauna, massage room and spa lounge; indoor pickleball/basketball court; two outdoor pickleball courts and bocce court; indoor golf simulator, sports lounge and outdoor chipping and putting area; business center with conference and huddle rooms; movie theater and a chef's kitchen-equipped party room; indoor and outdoor children's play areas; pet park and pet spa; and outdoor lounge with a spa and cold plunge.

With approximately 16 acres dedicated to open space, representing nearly 75% of the property, Optima McDowell Mountain is designed to feel like an oasis—vibrant, walkable and deeply connected to the natural landscape. A 10-acre central park serves as the heart of the community, surrounded by pedestrian paths and biking trails that link to Scottsdale's trail systems and Bicycle Master Plan. Residents will enjoy the tranquility of the desert while staying connected to North Scottsdale's premier dining, entertainment and shopping destinations just minutes away.

Optima McDowell Mountain also pioneers an innovative model for environmentally conscious development. The community will feature the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S., designed to reduce overall water use, with an underground vault that can store up to 210,000 gallons of rainwater for on-site irrigation. The project is also the first in Scottsdale to be built under the newly adopted International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and International Green Construction Code (IgCC).

Other sustainability features include solar panels, self-irrigating vertical landscaping for natural insulation and air purification, 100% underground parking to reduce surface heat retention, high-efficiency VRF heating/cooling systems, induction cooktops in the residences and EV charging in the parking garage for both residents and guests.

The Optima McDowell Mountain Sales Gallery is now open by appointment only, inviting prospective buyers to experience firsthand the innovative architecture, sophisticated design and exceptional lifestyle that define this premier community. With residences in the first condominium tower now selling, completion is anticipated in summer 2027. For more information and to schedule a private appointment, visit OptimaMcDowellMountain.com.

About Optima McDowell Mountain

Optima McDowell Mountain is a visionary mixed-use development nestled in the heart of North Scottsdale. Spanning 22 acres, this neighborhood blends modern luxury and sustainability, offering for sale and rental residences across six architecturally striking, eight-story buildings. A bold testament to Optima's design philosophy, the community is built around the principles of biophilic design, with 75% of its expansive grounds dedicated to open space. Optima McDowell Mountain incorporates cutting-edge sustainability features, including the largest private rainwater harvesting system in the U.S. and a pioneering vertical landscape system that transforms the community into a desert oasis. Residents will experience an unparalleled lifestyle, with each building containing its own ~1.5 acres of resort-style amenities, including a rooftop deck with a 50-meter Olympic-length pool, a running track that will follow the perimeter of the roof, outdoor fireplaces and more, along with robust ground-floor amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, an outdoor putting and chipping area and more. With the first phase, including one apartment tower set to debut in fall 2025 and one condominium tower arriving in summer 2027, Optima McDowell Mountain is poised to redefine elevated Arizona living for generations to come. Learn more at OptimaMcDowellMountain.com.

About Optima

Optima is a design-driven real estate development firm that has spent over four decades redefining modern living with renowned urban and suburban luxury residential communities. With architecturally striking residential communities, Optima seamlessly weaves together design, nature, and a deep sense of connection. A vertically integrated approach—overseeing every detail from development, design, construction, sales, marketing, and management—creates the freedom to push boundaries, refine efficiencies, and shape environments that inspire and engage. The result has been more than 40 developments across Arizona and Illinois and national recognition with over 100 prestigious awards for industry-leading designs. Each project is a testament to the belief that architecture should be felt as much as it is seen—where space, light, and materiality come together to create vibrant, connected communities. Rooted in modernist traditions yet constantly evolving, Optima continues to transform the built environment, reimagining the way people experience home. Learn more at Optima.Inc.

Media Contact

Rachel Eroh, J. Lauren PR, 1 480-626-1675, [email protected]

SOURCE Optima