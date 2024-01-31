Optima Protection Plan Shields Taxpayers Against Unexpected IRS Surprises

"The Optima Protection Plan is designed for everyone. Whether you are a business owner, an individual taxpayer, or anyone concerned about their tax affairs, this plan is your partner in staying ahead and remaining IRS compliant." ~ Michelle Botta, Sr. Director of Specialty Products Post this

$10 Million Lifetime Audit Defense: OPP clients will receive unparalleled protection with up to $10 million in lifetime coverage for audit defense, providing peace of mind against unexpected IRS audits.

Lifetime Audit Defense: OPP clients will receive unparalleled protection with up to in lifetime coverage for audit defense, providing peace of mind against unexpected IRS audits. Comprehensive Tax Risk Monitoring: Taxpayers can stay ahead of potential tax risks with Optima's state-of-the-art monitoring system, providing alerts and insights into their tax situation.

Professional Tax Return Preparation: OPP clients will benefit from professional tax return preparation services, ensuring accuracy and compliance in filing their taxes (Included under our Standard and Professional Plans).

Filing Fraud Protection & Remediation: Taxpayers can safeguard their identity and tax filings with advanced fraud protection measures, coupled with swift remediation services in case of any fraudulent activities.

Protection & Remediation: Taxpayers can safeguard their identity and tax filings with advanced protection measures, coupled with swift remediation services in case of any fraudulent activities. IRS Balance Monitoring: Optima Tax Relief will keep track of IRS balances effortlessly, ensuring that the taxpayer is always aware of their financial standing with the IRS.

Discounted Tax Resolution Fees: OPP clients will have access to expert tax resolution services at discounted rates, allowing them to address any tax issues efficiently and cost-effectively.

The Optima Protection Plan is not limited to tax relief clients; it is open to anyone seeking proactive measures to navigate the intricacies of taxation and maintain a compliant status with the IRS.

David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief, expressed his enthusiasm about the product, stating, "At Optima, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that help individuals and businesses take the stress out of tax. Our revolutionary Protection Plans give our customers year-round visibility into their tax situation while offering them the peace of mind that Optima has their back. With the April 15 tax deadline quickly approaching, it's a prime opportunity for taxpayers to stay in the know during tax season."

Michelle Botta, Senior Director of Specialty Products, highlighted the inclusivity of the plan, saying, "The Optima Protection Plan is designed for everyone. Whether you are a business owner, an individual taxpayer, or anyone concerned about their tax affairs, this plan is your partner in staying ahead and remaining IRS compliant."

The Optima Protection Plan starts at an affordable $14.99 per month, making it accessible to a wide range of individuals and businesses. Signing up is easy and convenient, with online registration available for immediate enrollment.

For more information about the Optima Protection Plan, please visit https://protection.optimatax.com/.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties, and Top Workplaces. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

Media Contact

Amy Hogancamp, Optima Tax Relief, 1 (800) 536-0734 1265, [email protected], optimataxrelief.com

SOURCE Optima Tax Relief