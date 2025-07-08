Optima Tax Relief Celebrates 14 Years of Service: A Legacy of Taxpayer Advocacy and Impact

"Every number we share reflects a life changed. Behind every case resolved is a taxpayer who found relief, regained financial stability, and restored peace of mind. That's what drives our team every day." - David King, CEO Post this

A Record of Results and Innovation

Over the past 14 years, Optima has marked several key milestones:

100,000+ tax problems solved for clients across the country

Billions of dollars in total tax debt serviced

Hundreds of millions saved through OIC settlements

30,000 active members enrolled in Optima Tax Shield, providing ongoing IRS monitoring and identity theft protection for free

Thousands of community volunteer hours through Optima Cares, earning the company Civic 50 honors for six consecutive years

Educating the Public Through Digital Outreach

Optima has also expanded its impact through financial education, launching two popular YouTube series:

"Tax Show for People Who Owe" – A consumer-friendly series that simplifies IRS processes and taxpayer rights

"Ask Phil" – A weekly video series hosted by Chief Tax Officer Philip Hwang , answering common tax questions

"As someone who has personally spoken with thousands of taxpayers, I've seen how overwhelming IRS problems can be," said Philip Hwang, Chief Tax Officer at Optima. "We've built our company around lifting that burden. Whether through representation, education, or proactive protection, our mission is always to help people move forward."

Looking Ahead

As Optima celebrates this milestone, its mission remains unchanged: to be the trusted advocate for individuals facing tax challenges. The company continues to invest in technology, education, and team development. With their commitment to help more taxpayers, they will soon launch Optima Tax Shield, a free product to help American families avoid the devastating consequences of Tax ID Theft.

About Optima Tax Relief

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

