Optima Tax Relief Receives Coveted Civic 50 Award for the 6th Consecutive Year

CEO David King expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, "Receiving the Civic 50 award for the sixth time is an incredible source of pride for all of us at Optima. We view our responsibility to our community as a core part of our identity and we are dedicated to continuing our efforts to drive change and uplift those around us."

Associate Vice President of Human Resources, Kimberly Carson, emphasized the role of employees in achieving this milestone: "Our employees are the heart and soul of Optima Tax Relief's community initiatives. Their passion for giving back and driving positive change is truly commendable. It is their dedication that has enabled us to receive this award for six consecutive years."

The Civic 50 survey, administered by True Impact, measures social impact within the Orange County community, which is based on four dimensions of their community engagement program: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

The award ceremony was held on September 7, 2023 in Irvine, CA. More details about the Civic 50 Award, OneOC, and Points of Light are available at https://oneoc.org/get -involved/community-events/civic-50/

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm providing assistance to individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has transformed the tax resolution industry and earned the company numerous honors, including the Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau of San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties, and Top Workplaces. Offering full-service tax resolution and employing over 600 professionals, Optima has resolved over a billion dollars in tax debts for their clients, helping their clients achieve a better financial future by making their tax issues a thing of the past.

