Optimal Blue Acquired by Constellation Software's Perseus Group

"It's an exciting day for the future of OB and the clients we serve," said Kevin McMahon, CEO of Optimal Blue. "As a market leader in our space, we have a long history of delivering great solutions, and our clients have come to expect innovation that helps them drive loan profitability and process efficiency. Constellation's ownership model positions us to further deliver on our commitment to rapid innovation for the benefit of our clients."

"We have gotten to know the OB leadership team throughout our signing and due diligence process, and we are pleased to welcome the company to Perseus," said Tom George, co-president of the Romulus portfolio of Perseus, who led the acquisition with Bonnie Wilhelm, COO of Perseus. "We look forward to working closely with them to support OB's focus on serving clients and innovating as they continue to invest and keep their strong position as the leader in secondary marketing technology."

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue is the market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier product, pricing and eligibility engine – the Optimal Blue PPE – is used by 64% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S. For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit https://www.OptimalBlue.com.

About Perseus and Constellation

As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Perseus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions. As a long-term holder of companies, Constellation, through its operating groups including Perseus, has a proven track record of making investments in businesses with a clear focus on products, customers, and the teams that run the businesses. For more information about Perseus, visit the Perseus website at: https://www.csiperseus.com/. Further information about Constellation may be obtained from its website at: https://www.csisoftware.com/.

