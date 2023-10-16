Optimal Blue Appoints Two Senior Leaders From Within: Seever Sulaiman as Chief Technology Officer and Jeremy Moreno as Vice President of Sales

"One of the things that sets us apart at Optimal Blue is our experienced and talented people, and these internal promotions are a reflection of that," said Scott Smith, interim CEO, Optimal Blue. Tweet this

As chief technology officer, Sulaiman will lead Optimal Blue's technology and development strategies, with a focus on engineering solutions that anticipate the future needs of the industry. He is a demonstrated mortgage technology expert with more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and more than 29 years in software development, technology execution, and product management.

Sulaiman previously served as chief information officer and cofounder of Resitrader, a trading platform acquired by Optimal Blue in 2018. He has also served as chief technology officer of multiple companies throughout his career, including Altisource's Equator and the Applied Analytics division at Lender Processing Services, which was spun off as Black Knight and is now part of ICE.

Moreno, Optimal Blue's newly appointed vice president of sales, will develop and lead the company's customer acquisition and relationship growth strategies. Moreno holds more than 20 years of experience in sales leadership, with demonstrated success in year-over-year growth, team development, and customer retention. Prior to joining Optimal Blue in 2012, he served as both a regional account executive and sales manager for CT Corporation, a Wolters Kluwer Business.

As Moreno transitions into his new role, Optimal Blue's Keith Anderson will also assume an elevated position as senior regional vice president of sales. In this capacity, Anderson will work closely with Moreno to establish direction and strategy for Optimal Blue's sales force.

About Optimal Blue

Optimal Blue is the market leader in mortgage secondary marketing technology. The company facilitates transactions among mortgage market participants through its Marketplace Platform, actionable data, and technology vendor connections. The platform supports a range of functions for originators and investors to automate and optimize core processes related to product, pricing, and eligibility, hedge analytics, MSR valuation, loan trading, social media compliance, and counterparty oversight. The company's premier product, pricing and eligibility engine – the Optimal Blue PPE – is used by 64% of the top 500 mortgage lenders in the U.S. For more information on Optimal Blue's end-to-end secondary marketing automation, visit http://www.OptimalBlue.com.

Media Contact

