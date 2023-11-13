Optimal Blue Originations Market Monitor: Rate Headwinds Continue in October, Lock Volume Remains Flat With Production Growing in Select Geographies

"Despite the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to pause rate hikes, we saw rate headwinds continue in October," said Brennan O'Connell, data solutions manager, Optimal Blue. Post this

"Despite the Federal Open Market Committee's decision to pause rate hikes, we saw rate headwinds continue in October," said Brennan O'Connell, data solutions manager, Optimal Blue. "The mortgage rate spread to Treasurys also grew in October as investors sought safe haven assets amongst geopolitical concerns in Europe and the Middle East. The spread widened by 8 basis points to finish the month at 290 basis points."

Rate lock dollar volume was flat in October, ticking up 0.5% month over month. However, when adjusting for the extra business day, volume was down 4%. Purchase dollar volume rose 1%, but was down 3% after the same adjustment. Refinance dollar volume continued to wane in the face of multi-decade highs for rates, with cash-outs falling 3% and rate/term refinances dropping 6%.

Purchase lock counts – which exclude the impact of rising/falling home prices and, as such, better represent housing activity – were down 23% year over year, and down 43% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019. The refinance share of lock volume remained at current cycle lows of 12%.

"In October, we saw conventional conforming volume fall to its lowest point since March, dropping to 56% of total lock production," O'Connell continued. "The lost market share was primarily picked up by FHA production, which rose to 22% of total volume. FHA market share is now at the highest level seen since 2017. Non-agency and VA production finished October at 11.5% and 10.3%, respectively."

Although production continued to trend lower nationally, certain geographies experienced strong month-over-month growth in October. The Austin-Round Rock, Texas and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) both showed double-digit growth in lock volume from September. Approximately half of the top 20 MSAs by volume showed lock production growth in October. This can generally be attributed to less seasonality in warmer and temperate climates.

The average loan amount fell from $353.2K to $352.5K in October, while the average purchase price fell to $449K. Credit scores rose slightly across agency production in October, with average credit scores for GSE-eligible locks ticking up 1 point, FHA locks up 2 points, and VA locks up 4 points.

View the Optimal Blue Originations Market Monitor report for more detail on October's activity: https://www2.optimalblue.com/OMM-Report-October-2023

