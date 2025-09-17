Optime Welcomes Esteemed Incentives and Loyalty Industry Expert Claudio Ayub as Chief Revenue Officer

Appointment Bolsters Optime's Global Growth and Solution Delivery Strategy.

WESTON, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Optime, a pioneer in channel marketing innovation and automation, has announced the appointment of Claudio Ayub as Chief Revenue Officer. With over 25 years of expertise in partner engagement and loyalty management, Ayub brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership to the board.

The appointment is a key component of Optime's long-term strategy to strengthen its governance and strategic oversight. Ayub's perspective will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of development, focusing on market penetration and technological advancement.

This appointment underscores Optime's dedication to market leadership, leveraging Ayub's extensive expertise and proven history of driving growth and innovation in his previous executive roles at 360insights, Perks Worldwide, and Hawkeye/Vistex. His deep understanding of market dynamics and operational intricacies will play a crucial role in driving Optime's success.

Welcoming him to the board, Optime's CEO, Maria Merce Martin, remarked, "We are exceptionally pleased to welcome Claudio Ayub to our company. His profound industry knowledge and strategic acumen are unparalleled. Claudio's guidance will be critical as we navigate future opportunities and challenges, ensuring we continue to deliver superior value to our stakeholders and clients. We're thrilled to welcome him as we launch a new era of partner demand automation built on interactivity, data, and AI." Martin added.

"I am honored to join Optime at such a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory," stated Claudio Ayub. Optime's dedication to pioneering solutions and its robust strategic product vision are truly impressive. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to leverage my experience in steering the company toward sustained growth and continued industry disruption."

About Optime

Optime is a global channel marketing technology leader specializing in AI-driven solutions, cloud technologies, and enterprise software. Committed to innovation and customer success, Optime empowers organizations to tackle complex challenges and achieve sustainable growth. Learn more at www.ai-optime.com.

Media Contact

Gabriela Pulido Palm, Optime, 1 954 217 7085, [email protected], www.ai-optime.com

SOURCE Optime