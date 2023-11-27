OptimEyes AI Launches RiskOpsAI™ Speaker Series and invites CXOs to be part of the CXO risk modeling community

"The impressive roster of leading CXOs participating in the Speaker Series is a true brain trust of business strategists and technologists, all focused on deploying innovative technology to manage today's risk landscape," says AJ Sarkar, Founder & CEO of OptimEyes AI. Post this

"In near real-time, OptimEyes' RiskOpsAI™ platform aggregates data from multiple risk sources (including cyber, data privacy, operational, compliance, third party, and ESG) into a single source of truth to create a holistic, enterprise-wide view of risk," says Andrew Beagley, Chief Risk Officer, OptimEyes AI. "Continuing to leverage insights from industry leaders is an integral part of our approach to problem-solving, including our ability to quantify and prioritize risk using AI."

Beginning today, the RiskOpsAI™ Speaker Series will deliver a series of (CISO/CIO/CFO) conversations to increase the risk community's collective understanding of how best to utilize next-generation GRC solutions to solve today's top risk issues.

Furthermore, OptimEyes is posting its conversation between current OptimEyes client, John Barnhart, the CIO of American Cast Iron Pipe Company, and Andrew Beagley, which can be viewed on the YouTube channel: ttps://tinyurl.com/5dcunxcm.

OptimEyes is inviting all CXOs to be part of the risk modeling community and continue the dialogue around next-generation AI-driven GRC.

About OptimEyes San Diego-based OptimEyes is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling (IRM). Built by cyber, risk, and compliance veterans, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict, and optimize cybersecurity, data privacy, and enterprise risks. For more information, contact us at [email protected], try a free risk assessment at https://trial.optimeyes.ai/#/register, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

