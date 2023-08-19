OptimEyes.AI Launches Next-Gen SEC Cybersecurity Readiness Program

AJ Sarkar says "We are well positioned to support organizations…. for the new SEC disclosure requirements. Our capabilities can benefit any organization by enhancing its current cyber risk management program [by reducing] touch points and the skills necessary to generate meaningful analytics." Tweet this

CTEM is the potential to redefine cybersecurity risk management by leveraging and enhancing risk data from multiple sources to prepare an organization for SEC's cybersecurity rules and enhance Board oversight of its cybersecurity risk management program. This automated, AI/ML-driven intelligent approach includes continuous risk assessments, risk quantification, and risk prioritization (including scenario planning).

CTEM helps manage the velocity and intensity to which organizations are targeted with advanced persistent threats (APTs), highly advanced malware (ransomware), and other forms of data infiltration and potential loss. CTEM proactively identifies threat scenarios that exceed an organization's threshold for a material breach, enabling the Board to manage those occurrences more proactively.

AJ Sarkar, OptimEyes' Founder & CEO, says "We are well positioned to support organizations as they review their existing cyber risk governance arrangements and prepare for the new SEC disclosure requirements. Our capabilities can benefit any organization by enhancing its current cyber risk management program. Using OptimEyes' AI/ML enriched data reduces human touch points and the skills necessary to generate meaningful analytics."

About OptimEyes.ai

San Diego-based OptimEyes.ai is a pioneer of AI-driven, RiskOps SaaS platform, providing Integrated Risk Modeling & Decisioning. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber, risk, and compliance, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict, and optimize cyber, data privacy, ESG, compliance, and enterprise risks. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Andrew Beagley, OptimEyes.AI, 1 1 718 496 8635, [email protected], www.optimeyes.ai

Twitter

SOURCE OptimEyes.AI