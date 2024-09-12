Optimizing Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Overcoming Scale-Up Challenges with Next-Generation Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the challenges in the amorphous solid dispersion (ASD) scale-up process. Attendees will gain insights into the improvements in scalability from next-generation ASD technologies. The featured speakers will share best practices for a successful technology transfer.
TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the number of poorly soluble molecules entering the pipeline has increased, the application of amorphous solid dispersions (ASD) development has grown. With the advent of next-generation ASD technologies, like KinetiSol™ Technology, drug developers are setting new standards in scalability, sustainability and performance.
Common manufacturing methods for ASDs (e.g., spray drying and hot melt extrusion) can present scale-up challenges such as feed rate and particle size variability between scales; flow and compatibility of the resulting ASD; environmental impact of raw materials during processing and the heterogeneity and stability of the feed solution. These factors can negatively impact product performance and manufacturability.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will share their scale-up experiences and perspectives on opportunities to improve technology transfers for ASDs. They will define best practices for a successful scale-up and a more complete and efficient tech transfer for the commercialization of ASDs.
Register for this webinar today to learn how scale-up challenges faced during the development of ASDs can be overcome.
Join Dr. Justin Keen, PhD, Senior Vice President, Operations, AustinPx; and TJ Highley, MBA, CEO and Board Member, Microsize, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Overcoming Scale-Up Challenges with Next-Generation Technologies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article