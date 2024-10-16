Optimizing Clinical Trial Protocols: How Digitized Protocols are Accelerating Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

A relevant case study will be presented, demonstrating the positive impact of integrating digitized protocols into an internal large language model (LLM) for document generation purposes. Post this

A relevant case study will be presented, demonstrating the positive impact of integrating digitized protocols into an internal large language model (LLM) for document generation purposes. Additionally, speakers will offer a forward-looking analysis of the new insights and trial optimization opportunities that digitized protocols can unlock, with a focus on the next 2-5 years.



This is a unique opportunity to learn from industry experts at the forefront of clinical research innovation. Join this webinar to gain insights into protocol digitization, understand how it can drive efficiencies and discover how it can elevate clinical trials.



Join experts from the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Matthew Herod, MS, Director, Enterprise Data Strategy; Dayle Cohen, PhD, Executive Director, Head of People Management, Hematology/Oncology Therapeutic Unit; Maria Hopfgarten, Head of Global Medical Writing; and Dr. Debra Schaumberg, ScD, OD, MPH, Vice President & Global Head, Strategic Development Consulting; Chair, Research Leadership Council, for the live webinar on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 12pm EST (9am PST).



For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Clinical Trial Protocols: How Digitized Protocols are Accelerating Clinical Research.



