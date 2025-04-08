Optimizing Drug Loading in Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Maximizing Bioavailability While Minimizing Pill Burden, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Through scientific insights and real-world examples, the speaker will provide formulation scientists and drug developers with the knowledge needed to make data-driven decisions when designing ASDs. Post this

In this webinar, the expert speaker will challenge this common misconception and provide a framework for optimizing ASD formulations to achieve both maximum bioavailability and minimal pill burden. Through scientific insights and real-world examples, the speaker will provide formulation scientists and drug developers with the knowledge needed to make data-driven decisions when designing ASDs.

The following topics will be discussed:

The critical role of drug-polymer interactions in maintaining supersaturation within the gastrointestinal tract

How the drug-to-polymer ratio affects both the fraction of drug absorbed and the overall pill burden

Why higher drug loading may not always result in more efficient formulations and could lead to increased dosage requirements

The impact of ASD particle morphology on dissolution performance

Insights from case studies that demonstrate effective strategies for ASD optimization to reduce overall dosage and tablet count

Register for this webinar to learn how to balance polymer selection, drug loading and particle morphology to create the most effective and patient-friendly drug products.

Join Dave Miller, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, AustinPx, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Drug Loading in Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Maximizing Bioavailability While Minimizing Pill Burden.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks