Optimizing Drug Loading in Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Maximizing Bioavailability While Minimizing Pill Burden, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amorphous solid dispersions (ASDs) have revolutionized drug delivery by enhancing the bioavailability of poorly soluble drugs.
However, formulators often assume that higher drug loading in ASDs will automatically reduce pill burden by minimizing excipient content. This approach overlooks a critical factor: increasing the drug-to-polymer ratio can significantly reduce the fraction of drug absorbed, ultimately leading to higher doses and offsetting any initial benefits of reduced formulation mass.
In this webinar, the expert speaker will challenge this common misconception and provide a framework for optimizing ASD formulations to achieve both maximum bioavailability and minimal pill burden. Through scientific insights and real-world examples, the speaker will provide formulation scientists and drug developers with the knowledge needed to make data-driven decisions when designing ASDs.
The following topics will be discussed:
- The critical role of drug-polymer interactions in maintaining supersaturation within the gastrointestinal tract
- How the drug-to-polymer ratio affects both the fraction of drug absorbed and the overall pill burden
- Why higher drug loading may not always result in more efficient formulations and could lead to increased dosage requirements
- The impact of ASD particle morphology on dissolution performance
- Insights from case studies that demonstrate effective strategies for ASD optimization to reduce overall dosage and tablet count
Register for this webinar to learn how to balance polymer selection, drug loading and particle morphology to create the most effective and patient-friendly drug products.
Join Dave Miller, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, AustinPx, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Drug Loading in Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Maximizing Bioavailability While Minimizing Pill Burden.
