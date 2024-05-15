Optimizing eCOA and IRT - Empowering the Modern Clinical Trial, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how to optimize electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and interactive responsive technology (IRT) in clinical trials to enhance the user experience for sites and patients, improve data quality and more. Attendees will discover the benetifs of low-code/no-code solutions and how a modern tech platform improves eCOA and IRT implementation. The featured speakers will discuss what to look for when evaluating technology platforms to ensure flexibility and scalability. Attendees will also gain insights into how modern technology can enhance user experience for sites and patients, improve data quality and adapt to protocol amendments with greater agility.
TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't miss an all-new webinar, where trial tech experts unveil how technology is evolving and how to conduct a modern clinical trial that streamlines processes, empowers users, improves flexibility and accelerates timelines.
The landscape of clinical research is evolving as new technologies simplify workflows and accelerate trial conduct. Configurable solutions are transforming study launches by reducing coding errors, enhancing consistency across studies and enabling the acquisition of more reliable data. This not only streamlines the process but also makes it more cost-effective compared to traditional customized solutions that require complex and lengthy implementations.
In this webinar, attendees will gain insights into:
- The benefits of low-code/no-code solutions, and how they improve electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) and interactive responsive technology (IRT) implementation
- What they should look for when evaluating technology platforms to ensure flexibility and scalability
- How modern technology can enhance user experience for sites and patients, improve data quality and adapt to protocol amendments with greater agility
Register for this webinar today to learn how to optimize eCOA and IRT in clinical trials to enhance the user experience for sites and patients, improve data quality and more.
Join experts from YPrime, Ryan Ridge, VP, IRT Operations; and Chase Carmeans, SVP, eCOA Operations, for the live webinar on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing eCOA and IRT – Empowering the Modern Clinical Trial.
