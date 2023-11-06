Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Understanding the impact of propellent property differences on pMDI performance is crucial to enable the development of reformulated or new pMDI products employing low GWP propellant gasses while ensuring these products continue to perform effectively and safely for the patients who rely on them. Post this

During this webinar, participants can expect comprehensive coverage of critical topics surrounding green pMDI propellant properties. In this session, experts from Kindeva Drug Delivery and Monash University will delve into the distinctions between low GWP propellants, emphasizing their far-reaching implications for droplet production and overall product performance. The webinar will showcase a diverse array of investigations, incorporating innovative techniques such as high-speed imaging and X-ray diagnostics, alongside pharmacopeial performance experiments. These methodologies have been thoughtfully employed to explore the significant impacts associated with transitioning propellants in pMDI products. Attendees will receive information to assist them in tuning the performance of low GWP propellants effectively.

Join Benjamin Myatt, R&D Staff Scientist, Kindeva Drug Delivery, and Daniel Duke, Senior Lecturer, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Monash University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. EST (3 p.m. CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar, visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks