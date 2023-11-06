Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the differences in pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) propellant properties and the implications of low global warming potential (GWP) options for droplet production and product performance. Attendees will learn about a range of investigations undertaken, including novel high-speed imaging and X-ray diagnostics and pharmacopeial performance experiments, to explore the impact of switching to green propellants in pMDI products. The featured speakers from Kindeva Drug Delivery and Monash University will summarize key findings and insights to enable tuning of low GWP pMDI product performance.
TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to growing concerns about sustainability, switching to more environmentally friendly pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI) propellants has become a high priority for the pharmaceutical industry. Since inhalation devices contribute three percent of global emissions, this is an important step. In addition to being a part of a greener future, transitioning to a low global warming potential (GWP) propellant now positions companies as leaders in sustainability and innovation and aligns products with current and evolving regulations and standards.
However, while this transition to the next generation of propellants creates more sustainable products, it is essential to ensure performance is not diminished as a result. New low GWP candidate propellants have different physicochemical and thermodynamic properties compared to current options. Therefore, simply switching to a green propellant without any other adjustments to an existing formulation is not feasible. Understanding the impact of propellent property differences on pMDI performance is crucial to enable the development of reformulated or new pMDI products employing low GWP propellant gasses while ensuring these products continue to perform effectively and safely for the patients who rely on them.
During this webinar, participants can expect comprehensive coverage of critical topics surrounding green pMDI propellant properties. In this session, experts from Kindeva Drug Delivery and Monash University will delve into the distinctions between low GWP propellants, emphasizing their far-reaching implications for droplet production and overall product performance. The webinar will showcase a diverse array of investigations, incorporating innovative techniques such as high-speed imaging and X-ray diagnostics, alongside pharmacopeial performance experiments. These methodologies have been thoughtfully employed to explore the significant impacts associated with transitioning propellants in pMDI products. Attendees will receive information to assist them in tuning the performance of low GWP propellants effectively.
Join Benjamin Myatt, R&D Staff Scientist, Kindeva Drug Delivery, and Daniel Duke, Senior Lecturer, Mechanical & Aerospace Engineering, Monash University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. EST (3 p.m. CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Low GWP pMDI Sprays for Enhanced Performance & Sustainability.
