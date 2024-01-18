Optimizing Monoclonal Antibody Production: Temperature and Osmolality's Impact, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Advances in monoclonal antibody production technology and manufacturing strategies have led to increased yield, which is, however, accompanied by increased levels of impurities, such as host cell proteins (HCPs). Post this

Temperature plays an important role in cell culture and can affect cell growth and cell viability. Meanwhile, osmolality, which generally indicates the osmotic pressure condition in the cell culture, has a significant impact on cell growth and metabolism. Studies have reported that manipulating these two parameters independently could have a direct effect on the concentration of the HCPs in the supernatant.

Join this webinar to investigate the effects of simultaneously adjusting temperature and osmolality on the generation of HCPs, antibody yield and cell growth.

Join Syazana Mohamad Pauzi, Research Scientist, Imperial College of London, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

