Optimizing Obesity Trials: Integrating Diverse Endpoints to Holistically Assess Safety and Efficacy of GLP-1 Agonists and Beyond, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

it is essential for drug manufacturers to incorporate comprehensive assessments of safety and efficacy to obtain regulatory approval and maximize market opportunities by generating robust data supporting secondary efficacy claims. Post this

Designing a holistic obesity trial is complex due to the need for endpoints across multiple disciplines, including medical imaging, electronic outcomes assessments and cardiac endpoints for efficacy and safety:

Medical Imaging: Advanced imaging modalities can analyze changes in body composition and liver fat levels over time as well as evaluating brain response to food cues. A key consideration is monitoring for muscle loss, a significant risk for individuals experiencing weight loss.

eCOA: Hypoglycemia data are essential in diabetes and obesity trials for assessing drug safety, and hypoglycemia diaries are a robust and widely accepted method to collect and report this data type. Further, observational data have identified a potential association between GLP-1 medications and risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, necessitating a robust monitoring strategy in prospective clinical trials.

Cardiac Safety and Efficacy: Cardiovascular (CV) safety is a critical component of any clinical trial, particularly in high-risk populations of patients who may have pre-existing CV disease. This necessitates appropriate baseline cardiac testing and ongoing monitoring to accurately determine any drug-related risks. When considering efficacy, some GLP-1s have been associated with a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) such as congestive heart failure

Register for this webinar today to delve into the intricacies of designing holistic obesity trials that incorporate multi-disciplinary endpoints.

Join experts from Clario, Todd Rudo (Moderator), MD, Chief Medical Officer; Paul Strumph, MD, Diabetes & Metabolism Key Opinion Leader, Clinical Science & Consulting; Fabian Chen, MD, VP and Deputy CMO, Cardiology; and Mark W. Tengowski, DVM, MS, PhD, Director Medical & Scientific Affairs, Medical Imaging, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Obesity Trials: Integrating Diverse Endpoints to Holistically Assess Safety and Efficacy of GLP-1 Agonists and Beyond.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks