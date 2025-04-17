Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain an appreciation of the impact of patient's attitudes, beliefs, barriers and behavior in clinical practice and clinical trials. Attendees will learn about the tools available to carry out a behavioral diagnosis to predict and understand adherence risk. The featured speakers will share personalized strategies available to improve patients' engagement in treatment and trials to preserve study power and enhance study integrity.
TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The challenges and importance of patient adherence to treatment have been recognized for decades and reinforced by World Health Organization (WHO) reports. Similarly, treatment adherence and engagement in study protocols are critical for clinical trial success.
Every research participant who discontinues study drug, fails to provide clinical data, or drops out of a study, reduces its statistical power, and may bias the results, impacting credibility. In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss the importance of adherence in both clinical practice and in the drug development setting.
The expert speakers will examine key evidence-based frameworks for understanding and improving adherence to prescribed treatment as well as protocol engagement, and they will highlight the ways in which digital resources and artificial intelligence can leverage these frameworks to increase success in clinical practice and research.
Treatment adherence and engagement in clinical trials do respond to intervention. While digital solutions are extremely useful, effective approaches should apply the findings from behavioral science, which advance our understanding of patients' experience with chronic disease and suggest solutions. Whether in clinical practice or a research trial, a valid assessment of patients' beliefs, attitudes and behaviors allows for rational and personalized interventions, including solutions using digital tools.
Register for this webinar today to explore how evidence-based behavioral frameworks, digital tools and AI can improve patient adherence and engagement in both clinical practice and clinical trials.
Join Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical ink; Kevin Dolgin, MRes, MBA, Co-founder, Observia; and Dr. John D. Piette, MS, PhD, Professor of Global Public Health, University of Michigan, for the live webinar on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article