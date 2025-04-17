Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Whether in clinical practice or a research trial, a valid assessment of patients' beliefs, attitudes and behaviors allows for rational and personalized interventions, including solutions using digital tools. Post this

The expert speakers will examine key evidence-based frameworks for understanding and improving adherence to prescribed treatment as well as protocol engagement, and they will highlight the ways in which digital resources and artificial intelligence can leverage these frameworks to increase success in clinical practice and research.

Treatment adherence and engagement in clinical trials do respond to intervention. While digital solutions are extremely useful, effective approaches should apply the findings from behavioral science, which advance our understanding of patients' experience with chronic disease and suggest solutions. Whether in clinical practice or a research trial, a valid assessment of patients' beliefs, attitudes and behaviors allows for rational and personalized interventions, including solutions using digital tools.

Register for this webinar today to explore how evidence-based behavioral frameworks, digital tools and AI can improve patient adherence and engagement in both clinical practice and clinical trials.

Join Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FACC, Chief Medical Officer, Clinical ink; Kevin Dolgin, MRes, MBA, Co-founder, Observia; and Dr. John D. Piette, MS, PhD, Professor of Global Public Health, University of Michigan, for the live webinar on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Patient Adherence in Clinical Trials: The Science of Risk Identification and Personalized Digital Interventions.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks