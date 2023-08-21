Optimizing Rare Disease Clinical Trials Through Patient Experience, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This upcoming webinar will explore the importance of patient experience through valuable insights from industry experts and best practices to enhance trial success rates. Tweet this

Speakers will provide key guidelines for engaging with rare disease communities and advocacy groups from a research perspective, including clinical transparency, collaborating with patients as partners and data privacy and protection. With this approach, stakeholders can establish stronger partnerships with patient communities and advocacy groups, paving the way for more effective and patient-centric rare disease clinical trials.

This discussion will deliver critical insights vital for the success of rare disease clinical trials including emerging trends, breakthrough technologies and evolving regulatory landscapes that have the potential to revolutionize the field. The panel will provide the knowledge and tools necessary to stay ahead and adapt to the dynamic nature of rare disease research and clinical trials.

This webinar offers a unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the challenges faced by rare disease clinical trials and how patient experience can be optimized to improve trial outcomes. Attendees will learn more about making a significant impact on rare disease research and improving the lives of patients and their families.

Join Pam Cusick, SVP, Rare Patient Voice; Monica Dudley-Weldon, Founder, SYNGAP1 Foundation; and KimberLee Heidmann, EVP Patient Experience and Customer Success, Scout Clinical, for the live webinar on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Rare Disease Clinical Trials Through Patient Experience.

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks