Optimizing Site Selection to Increase the Efficiency and Quality of Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this webinar, learn about the challenges to efficient clinical trial site selection and tips for optimizing site feasibility assessments. The featured speaker will share strategies for decreasing cycle times and imagining a future of optimized clinical trial site selection.
TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selecting appropriate sites is one of the most crucial determinants of study success, yet efficient clinical trial site selection continues to be a prominent industry-wide challenge. Inability to meet planned recruitment timelines and failure to enroll participants impose an economic burden on sponsors, with downstream impacts on patients in the form of higher costs or even failed investigative drugs.
In a competitive environment where clinical trial designs are increasing in complexity and sites are becoming more selective about the studies they take on, sponsors are under pressure to take a nuanced approach to clinical trial site selection, one that leverages both traditional methods and innovative technologies.
This webinar will delve into the multifaceted process of clinical trial site selection, highlighting the importance of a methodology that incorporates stakeholder engagement, data-driven decision-making, and the integration of technological solutions.
This webinar will delve into the multifaceted process of clinical trial site selection to increase the efficiency and quality of clinical trials.
Join Nicole Stansbury, SVP, Global Clinical Operations, Premier Research, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
The webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
