Optimizing Sleep During Perimenopause and Beyond, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

SRI International has also innovated the development of systems and advanced methods to track and manage hot flashes, which can be used by individuals with hot flashes to decide together with their clinicians about treatment options.

Beyond hot flashes, the reduction in estradiol and increase in follicle-stimulating hormone also predict more awakenings, supporting a direct relationship between reproductive hormone changes and sleep disruption in midlife women. There are a growing number of management options for sleep difficulties in the context of menopause, including hormonal and non-hormonal options and cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia.

Initial work at SRI International has shown promising results that a bedtime behavioral intervention in women with menopausal insomnia relaxes individuals and leads to improvements in sleep. Clinical trials of cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia have also shown durable improvements in sleep as well as less interference from hot flashes, suggesting that non-pharmacological therapies tailored for midlife women are effective management strategies.

