Optimizing Trade Operations and Patient Management for Better Outcomes, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights for maximizing the impact that solution providers and other channel partners can have on the patient experience.

/PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this fireside chat with Mike McDole from Aveo, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company who will discuss challenges and opportunities when it comes to trade operations and growing the customer base. Be a part of this discussion on ways to optimize trade operations and patient management through a centralized patient aggregation solution and opportunities for maximizing the impact that solution providers and other channel partners can have on the patient experience.

Join Michael McDole, Executive Director, Head of Trade & Distribution, AVEO Oncology; and James Kahan, Director of Customer Success, Claritas Rx, for the live webinar on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Optimizing Trade Operations and Patient Management for Better Outcomes.

