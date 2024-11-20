Optimizing your free IVF in British Columbia: What to Know and How to Prepare

"Beginning April 1, 2025, British Columbia's government will introduce a publicly funded in-vitro fertilization (IVF) program, offering coverage for a single IVF cycle—providing significant financial relief for individuals and couples across the province." Post this

Acubalance Wellness Centre in Vancouver provides preconception treatments to prepare your body and mind for IVF. This preparation should ideally start 3 to 6 months before your IVF cycle, as it takes that amount of time for eggs to fully, mature and reach their peak fertility potential. Without optimal fertility health, the chances of needing more than one cycle increase, which could mean further expenses.

Acubalance Wellness Centre also provides onsite acupuncture for transfer day at Olive Fertility Centre in Vancouver and also supports patients undergoing IVF at any clinic in Vancouver and throughout British Columbia. Their evidence-informed treatments are designed to optimize your health and fertility regardless of where your IVF cycle takes place.

If you're ready to start preparing for your IVF journey, contact Acubalance Wellness Centre today to create a personalized preconception care plan.

What Does the Free IVF Program Cover?

No one really knows at the time of this press release but many are hoping and speculating the new IVF program will fund one full cycle, covering both the treatment and necessary medications. However, some critical details such as eligibility criteria, age considerations, service delivery options, and care pathways are still being finalized. These will be determined through consultations with an expert group over the course of 2024 (BCMJ) (CityNewsVancouver).

With the full cost of IVF, including medications, ranging between $15,000 and $25,000, this program offers significant financial relief for those pursuing fertility treatment (BC Gov News).

